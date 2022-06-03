After the county received a bill for approximately $7,000 more than was budgeted for its portion of expenses for the Abernathy Field Airport a request was made concerning the details of the requested extra funding.
Abernathy Field Airport is jointly owned by the county and the City of Pulaski, with the city overseeing the operations and county contributing half of the cost.
County Executive Melissa Greene said during the May 20 meeting of the county commission’s Public Service/Airport Committee the county receives a bill from the city after it has been audited, and that runs a year behind.
“The operation of the airport has never been a question over Randy [Abernathy Field Airport Manager Randy Jones] doing a good job,” Giles County District 2 Commissioner David Wamble said. “The way it is funded and the way the money is generated down there is what I question. To have a county expense with no budget is not in the best interest of the citizens of this county; we need to cap it now so we know exactly what our expenditure will be down there.”
Giles County District 3 Commissioner Mike Cesarini said it was a “good buy” for what the county is getting and maybe the county should request it be structured differently next year.
The committee discussed that transparency was all that was needed so the county knew where the money was going.
“We all know that [expenses] fluctuates; sometimes it can be less, sometimes it can be more,” Greene said. “This year it just happened to be that $7,000 and something more.”
District 4 Commissioner Duane Jones said “the main point is they didn’t explain it. If they would just say ‘$7,000 to the county for grant… for the runway,’ and we wouldn’t even be here today.”
Jones said the county needs to ask the city to provide an explanation — “a one sentence explanation for what it is for.”
Greene said she appreciated all the work and paperwork that Jones and the city does at the airport and for the county not having to deal with the “headache” of those operations.
Committee Chairperson Rose Yvonne Brown said maybe the lack of explanation was only because the committee had never requested those details from the city before and maybe the committee should do better at asking for more information.
It was also mentioned that it would be nice for the commission to receive a quarterly log of who is using the airport.
Greene said she would get with the city and see if the committee could be provided with a quarterly expenditure update and quarterly activity report for the flights coming in and going out. She said she does not anticipate the city having any problem with that.
The committee voted to recommend sending the additional funds to the commission’s Budget Committee.
