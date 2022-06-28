The Giles County Commission passed the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget last week and set a reduced property tax rate.
While the budget ultimately passed, the process hit a snag during the June 23 county commission meeting when the discussion turned to non-profit appropriations.
The discussion started with Commissioner David Wamble making a motion to amend the recommended non-profit appropriations by removing $5,000 that had been included for the Giles County Humane Association.
Wamble restated his position that the commission is taxing the citizens when deciding where taxpayer money should be donated.
“They don’t need us to take their money and donate it for them,” Wamble said, adding that people should make those determinations individually as he does.
Animal Shelter Director Morgan Sutton told commissioners that GCHA has made it possible for the county to offer free adoptions by having dogs spayed and neutered, including transport.
“Ultimately, without them, I don’t know how long we could offer free adoptions,” Sutton said.
The motion to remove $5,000 for GCHA from the non-profit appropriations failed by a vote of 2-19 with Wamble and Commissioner David Adams voting for the amendment. Voting against were commissioners Bill Cary, Erin Curry, Joyce Woodard, Stoney Jackson, Tracy Wilburn, Tim Risner, Mike Cesarini, Duane Jones, Roger Reedy, Rodney Journey, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Tommy Pollard, Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton, Larry Worsham, Harold Brooks, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett.
After the commission considered Wamble’s motion, Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners was asked to remind commissioners the consequences of making changes to the budget as proposed.
Moore-Sumners told commissioners if they seek to add anything to the budget, including adding anything to the proposed non-profits, it would stop the budget and force the commission to wait until its July meeting to consider it. The delay, she said, is due to public notice of the non-profits and budget that is required by the state.
Because the 2022-23 fiscal year begins July 1, with no budget, the county would have to operate off the 2021-22 budget until a new one is passed, Moore-Sumners said. She noted that, among other things, doing so would affect raises for county and school system employees.
She also reminded commissioners they could pass the budget and non-profits as proposed and add expenditures through amendments starting in July.
Wilburn questioned the non-profit appropriation process concerning libraries.
Giles County Public Library Director Cindy Nesbitt told commissioners that the Pulaski, Ardmore and Minor Hill libraries are part of a regional library system and the county has an agreement with that system to maintain its same level of funding for those libraries from year to year. In return, the libraries get equipment, services and resources that would not be available otherwise, she noted.
If the county fails to meet its maintenance of effort on the libraries, Nesbitt said the state can take everything purchased with state and federal money.
Wilburn questioned why Minor Hill Library was required to submit an application for a non-profit appropriation, if its funding is part of that maintenance of effort.
“The application is really just to deter people from even asking for anything,” he said.
As part of the library discussion, Gayle Jones made a motion to amend the non-profit appropriation for the Giles County Public Library, saying the county commission doesn’t have much control over the library, and noting that she has had people ask her not to fund the library because of transgender books.
Jones said it is her opinion the commission should fund the library, adding in her amendment two conditions on which the funding should be based.
The first condition in her motion was there should be no sexually explicit materials aimed toward children in the library. The second condition was that no drag queen story hour and other comparable programs be allowed in the libraries.
Jackson pointed out that the libraries are run by boards of directors, adding “We don’t set the rules for them. If they want to do that they are the ones that do that, not the county commission.”
Curry said she would much rather have a child who is struggling with an issue go to the library to find a book that helps them rather than going to the internet which is full of misinformation.
As a parent, Pruett said she set the restrictions on her own, adding that each family should have the freedom to make those decisions.
“It’s hard for me to agree that our local county commission should be dictating morality,” Pruett said.
Jones’ amendment failed by a vote of 5-16 with Wilburn, Adams, Butler, Gayle Jones and Pollard voting in favor. Voting against the amendment were Cary, Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Cesarini, Risner, Duane Jones, Journey, Reedy, Brown, Sutton, Worsham, Brooks, Harwell and Pruett.
Wilburn then asked to add $1,850 that had been requested by the Minor Hill Library but was denied based on not properly following the instructions on the application. To do so, two-thirds of the commissioners needed to agree to suspend the commission’s rules and allow the discussion, which failed by a 6-15 vote.
With the discussion complete the commission approved the proposed non-profit appropriations by a vote of 17-4. Voting for were Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Cesarini, Risner, Journey, Duane Jones, Reedy, Butler, Brown, Sutton, Worsham, Brooks, Harwell and Pruett. Voting against the non-profit appropriations were Cary, Adams, Gayle Jones and Pollard.
When the county budget was brought up for a vote Jackson warned his fellow commissioners that “we are stepping on slippery slopes” in regard to funding reoccurring expenses from its fund balance reserves. Jackson said the county budget should be balanced with expenditures and revenues.
“The new commission coming on needs to have the hindsight that you don’t spend money out of the fund balance to balance your budget,” he said. “It will sooner or later bite you.”
The 2022-23 budget passed by a vote of 17-3-1. Voting for were Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Wilburn, Cesarini, Risner, Duane Jones, Journey, Reedy, Butler, Gayle Jones, Brown, Sutton, Brooks, Harwell and Pruett. Voting against the budget were Cary, Adams and Pollard. Worsham abstained.
With the budget approved, the commission unanimously set the property tax rate for the year at $1.9863 per $1,000 of assessed value.
