The 2023-24 Giles County budget was approved June 29 by the county commission with one amendment and a reduced property tax rate.
The commission’s June 29 meeting was presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view.
As advertised in the PULASKI CITIZEN, the county’s 2023-24 budget estimates $18 million in revenues and includes more than $4 million in pay raises for school system employees, which are funded by the state.
The county commission also approved the property tax rate for the fiscal year, which started July 1.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe announced that, because the county is in a re-appraisal year, the state has set the tax rate so that it is revenue neutral for the county.
“In a typical year, the commission sets this rate, but since the county just went through re-appraisal, the state mandates that the property reappraisals must be revenue neutral,” Stowe said. “The tax rate is set by the state.”
The 2023-24 tax rate of $1.9863 is a decrease in the rate, Stowe said, but the decrease only reflects the commensurate increase in property values with the recent re-appraisal.
The property tax rate passed by a vote of 19-1 with District 3 Commissioner David Adams casting the lone vote against.
Budget Approved
The budget was approved as advertised with one change that came as a result of an alarming increase in the county’s property insurance.
After the commission’s Budget Committee approved a budget recommendation in late May, the county finance office was notified that the county’s property insurance premiums would be increasing by 78 percent in fiscal year 23-24.
Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners explained that some increase had been expected due to catastrophic events covered by the state insurance pool the county uses. Moore-Sumners said she had added approximately $30,000 to the insurance premium budget line, but did not expect the increase to be over $100,000.
To accommodate some of that cost, the commission amended the proposed 2023-24 budget by taking $54,545 for a proposed emergency services position into the property insurance line item.
The emergency services position had been proposed to the budget
committee, but was voted down by the committee by a vote of 4-3. With such a close vote, the committee had voted to leave the funding for the position in the emergency services budget in case the full commission decided to approve the position.
With the realization that the funds for the position would cover approximately half the money needed for the property insurance premium increase, commissioners debated moving the money before approving the budget.
Several commissioners expressed their opinion that the emergency services position is a need and stressed their hopes that it could eventually be funded.
The amendment moving the $54,545 into property insurance premiums passed 19-1 with Adams casting the lone vote against.
At the June 29 meeting, commissioners were told they would still need to find approximately $52,000 to cover the full property insurance premium increase.
However, at a July 7 Budget Committee meeting Moore-Sumners explained that while the property insurance premiums went up significantly, workers comp premiums decreased, effectively offsetting the remaining increase.
Moving the emergency management position funds was necessary, she said, but finding the additional $52,000 from the county’s general fund will not be needed.
At the June 29 meeting, the commission went on to approve the 2023-24 budget as amended by a vote of 18-2. Voting in favor of the budget were commissioners Erin Curry and Joyce Woodard (District 1); Terry Jones, David Wamble, Tracy Wilburn (District 2); Tim Risner (District 3); Matthew Hopkins, Roger Reedy, Caleb Savage (District 4); Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Matt Rubelsky (District 5); Evan Baddour, Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton (District 6); Shelly Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Tammy Mathis (District 7). Voting against were District 3 commissioners Adams and Annelle Guthrie.
In other business during its June 29 meeting, the county commission:
• Unanimously approved 2023-24 non-profit appropriations as advertised in the PULASKI CITIZEN. The charitable non-profit organizations who applied for county funding are scheduled to be considered by the budget committee Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in the basement board room of the County Annex.
• Approved raising Ambulance fees by a vote of 16-4. Voting in favor of the new fees were Curry, Woodard, Terry Jones, Wamble, Wilburn, Hopkins, Reedy, Savage, Butler, Rubelsky, Baddour, Brown, Sutton, Goolsby, Pruett and Mathis. Voting against were Adams, Guthrie, Risner and Gayle Jones.
• Approved amendments for the county and school system’s 2022-23 budgets.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public at Large, county department reports and agreements, contracts and grants.
