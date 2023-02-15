The Giles County Commission will consider a resolution apportioning $4.5 million in county Broadband Infrastructure funding to three companies who have received state funds as well.
The grant is among a long list of agenda items for the county commission to consider when it meets in full session, Monday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The broadband grant resolution states that Giles County’s $4.5 million will be apportioned to providers who have been awarded TNECD grants to construct a fiber optic network in Giles County.
County Executive Graham Stowe said the apportionment for the county was handled using the same percentages in the state grant funding. United Communications will receive 19 percent, Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications will receive 21 percent and PES Energize will receive 60 percent.
The county funding for each company is PES — $2.69 million, United Communications — $866,500 and Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications — $940,000. The state funds received by each company are PES — $33 million, United Communications — $10.65 million and Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications — $11.59 million.
Giles County set aside the $4.5 million last year to help provide high speed broadband internet service to as much of Giles County as possible. Those funds have been kept in the county’s General Fund awaiting apportionment.
Stowe said the companies do not have contracts yet, but the apportionment resolution will mean the county’s funding will be ready when the contracts are approved.
Non-Profit Resolution
The commission is not expected to reconsider a resolution it sent back to the budget committee during its January session.
The resolution was proposed to set forth budgetary priorities for the upcoming budgeting process, particularly in reference to non-profit appropriations.
The proposed resolution had distinguished that Giles County Fire and Rescue, the Giles County Agri Park, the Giles County Public Library and the Ardmore, Campbellsville and Minor Hill public libraries would be regarded as essential non-profit organizations that necessitate county government support.
The Giles County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism would have been considered for funding to promote countywide tourism and industry if, and only if, surplus revenue was to remain after essential missions are fully funded.
After hearing from several charitable non-profits and the county tourism officials during last week’s budget committee meeting, a motion by Commissioner Matthew Hopkins to send the resolution back to the full commission failed due to the lack of a second.
Budget Committee Chair Erin Curry suggested the committee take no action at this time, continue with the process that has been developed over the past few years to consider non-profit appropriations and revisit the priorities resolution earlier in the process next year.
Curry noted that, under the current process, committee members will have the opportunity to examine information provided by non-profit organizations who apply and vote whether each organization should receive county funds.
“The process we have is a pretty good process,” Curry said.
Food Security Grant
The commission will consider a Community Development Block Grant program addressing food insecurity through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
The resolution to be considered by the county commission states that socioeconomic conditions and COVID-19 have resulted in a significant demand for food distribution.
“Whereas, Giles County wishes to assist food distribution centers in their efforts to increase capacity through the purchase of necessary equipment and supplies for their facilities in order to provide food to low-income persons,” the resolution goes on to state the county wants to make application for the grant funding.
The funding amount not to exceed $500,000 would be 100 percent funded by the state with no local matching.
The funding would be used by food insecurity organizations for equipment only. It cannot be used for food. Equipment could include cold storage, fork lifts, trucks, etc.
Stowe said a lot of interest has been expressed in the program by Giles County organizations.
Other items on the agenda for Monday’s full county commission meeting include:
• An amendment to the county’s drug fund budget for $25,000 for the purchase of a portable scanner that can identify drugs without officers having to touch the drugs or its packaging.
The equipment would help protect officers from drugs such as fentanyl and help avoid TBI lab delays that hold up cases in the court system.
• A resolution to allow an independent agency to collect personal property taxes that are past due.
Giles County Trustee Tony Risner told the budget committee the county could realize as much as $50,000-$60,000 in personal property taxes that have historically gone uncollected and are written off after 10 years.
Risner said personal property tax collections have long been a sore subject with other trustees, many having turned to private collections at no cost to the county.
He stressed that this involves only personal property, not real property, adding that the collection agency would only be used on business personal property that has not been collected. Personal property taxes that have been paid on time are not part of the proposed program, he said.
• The purchase of a main radio repeater for emergency communications at a cost of $6,633.
• A school system amendment including a 100 percent grant to extend CTE to middles schools.
• $127,700 in grant matching funds for facility improvements at the Giles County Health Department. Giles County’s $127,700 would be matched with ARP grant funding totaling $383,200 to improve and repair a long list of items provided to the committee.
“It’s an opportunity to upgrade the building and they need it,” Stowe said.
The funding would come from the county’s Hotel/Motel Tax collection first, if possible, then from the county’s fund balance if necessary.
Some items on the list of repairs and improvements were questioned.
The budget committee voted 6-1 to send the grant funding to the full commission. Voting in favor of sending the request on to the full commission were commissioners Evan Baddour, Matthew Hopkins, Erin Curry, Gayle Jones, Terry Jones and Judy Pruett. Voting against was Commissioner David Adams.
• A request for solid waste processing by All-American Meat Processing and Smokehouse.
• New and renewal Notary Publics at Large.
• County department reports.
• Consider guidelines for employing a delinquent tax attorney trustee and consider appointing a delinquent tax attorney.
County commissioners have the opportunity to bring any item to the floor of a full commission meeting even if the item is not on the agenda prior to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.