An undercover investigation involving the Midnight Express has revealed the business is operating as an adult establishment, and the Adult Oriented Establishment Board has decided to file an injunction against the operation.
“The reason I am assuming for this meeting is there has been some alleged indication the Midnight Express, while operating under a beer license and as a bikini bar, has some alleged violations that would put them to need to be regulated as an adult business,” the board’s Chairman Roger Reedy said.
Midnight Express representatives met with the AOEB in 2019 indicating the business would no longer operate as an adult establishment, but would seek a beer permit and operate as a bikini bar.
According to Giles County Attorney Lucy Henson, an investigation that began in 2021 revealed the business is serving alcohol and operating as an adult establishment. Henson added that, according to the business’ online advertisements, they would be classified as an adult establishment and suggests alcohol would be on the premises.
“By definition… they clearly are an adult cabaret,” Henson said.
Offering both services is a violation as you can either operate and sell beer with a beer permit or operate as an adult establishment with that license, Henson noted.
The board also heard from Henson that Midnight Express’ attorney had sent a letter stating the county and sheriff’s department is “harassing them and infringing upon their First Amendment right” with “almost daily visits” which Henson denied.
She said the business’ attorney has even referenced its employees as “entertainers” instead of waitresses.
“And that is very specific to the adult oriented statute,” she said.
Henson then asked Giles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Joseph Purvis to answer questions pertaining to recent bar checks.
“When someone makes application for a license for an adult license in Giles County are there things the sheriff’s department is required to be a part of that license?” Henson asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” Purvis said.
“Do you all do background checks and investigations of the persons applying for the licenses?” Henson asked.
“They get fingerprinted, and we receive the results which is their criminal history and interpret that for the board,” Purvis said.
“Are you aware of any adult licenses that exist right now in Giles County that is before this particular board — the adult board?” Henson asked.
“No, ma’am,” Purvis said.
“Are you aware of any entertainer that has been permitted in Giles County for adult entertainment so far this year?” Henson asked.
“No, ma’am” Purvis said.
“Any last year?” Henson asked.
“No, ma’am,” Purvis said.
“Has the Giles County Sheriff’s Department conducted bar checks of the Midnight Express?” Henson asked.
“We have,” Purvis said.
“And as a result of those bar checks, what did those bar checks reveal?” Henson asked.
Of the results from Jan. 28, Purvis said those included dancers on stage who could not provide an adult permit when asked.
On Feb. 5, two employees on the stage were topless, wearing pasties, and most of the other employees were wearing bikini-like attire, he said, adding that they again could not provide an adult permit.
During Feb. 8’s investigation, detectives observed an area where lap dances were performed and possibly an area for private dances as well, Purvis said of three bar checks performed in 2022.
“Are you aware of whether or not an adult establishment can sell liquor and/or beer under the Adult Oriented Establishment Act?” Henson asked.
“My understanding of the Adult Oriented Establishment Act is that they can’t have any on-premises consumption, whether it is for sale or bring-your-own,” Purvis said.
The board then had a chance to ask questions, and that conversation included the allegation of Giles County’s harassment of the establishment.
“To me there is a difference if the sheriff’s department is cruising through the parking lot patrolling versus if they were to go in and do some sort of physical inspection…,” board member Dewitt Booth said. “I don’t think it is out of the ordinary that any law enforcement division would patrol a parking lot like that. That’s the normal course of business, whether it is a grocery store or an adult entertainment business.”
“Do you do bar checks in other bars that are not adult establishments?” Booth asked.
“We do,” Purvis said.
“So, in the normal course of your business that’s not an uncommon practice and doesn’t seem to be targeting one over the other,” Booth said.
“We do some checks at the Dollar General,” Purvis said. “We walk in there and see the clerk and say, ‘How are you doing?’ That’s not uncommon.”
“If we as a board are notified that there appear to be certain violations, I would think that we would ask the sheriff’s department to investigate more frequently,” Booth said, adding that there should normally be consistent checks, but he would not expect it to be anything like every night.
Giles County Commissioner Brad Butler said of his time working in a bar in town between 2007-09, that “the city was in there every night that we were open.”
“They didn’t harass anybody,” Butler said. “They just came in, looked around, ‘hey, how are you doing,’ ‘everything good,’ and they left.”
Henson said while permits for the dancers are different, an adult license or beer permit are supposed to be posted.
“In the bar checks, the beer permit was posted,” Henson said. “But obviously they don’t have an adult license, and I believe the manager related to law enforcement [during] the first inspection he was unaware that he had to have one and acted like he didn’t know what law enforcement was talking about.
“And [during] either the second or third inspection, basically said, ‘I talked to our lawyer, and we don’t have to have one,’ something to that effect.”
Commissioner Roger Reedy said he recalled when the business had come before the board and said they “would just become a bikini bar” and would “not need any adult oriented establishment license.”
Reedy said of the accounts the board heard from the bar checks “if they had an adult license, those two things would be in violation of the Adult Oriented Establishment Act’s regulations.”
“Allegedly this looks like a tavern that is supposed to be a bikini bar that is operating as an adult business without a license and serving alcohol,” Reedy said.
“To me, if you have a business like that and if you are operating it legally, you don’t have to worry about people coming in to investigate it,” Commissioner David Adams said. “Cause I’d welcome them if I had that business, cause what are they going to hurt by coming in to check?”
The board voted to apply through the proper court system to file an injunction against Midnight Express to prohibit them from operating as an adult oriented business until they comply with the Adult Oriented Establishment Act.
In other business during its meeting last month, the board:
• Heard and saw videos and pictures of alleged violations of the business and its employees from an undercover detective. Those alleged violations included but were not limited to lap dances and nudity.
The detective also noted no food was being served.
• Elected officers for the next year. Roger Reedy was elected to remain as chairman, Dewitt Booth as vice chairman, with Booth abstaining, and Shelley Goolsby as secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.