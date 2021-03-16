Giles County will pursue hiring its own building inspector, a move proponents said will provide the county with additional revenue and help protect county citizens who are purchasing homes.
The building inspector issue and several other matters were considered by the Giles County Commission when it met in regular session Monday.
Discussion of Giles County hiring its own building inspector and ultimately increasing building permit fees to cover the cost and provide additional revenues was initially held during last week’s commission budget committee meeting. The committee voted then to leave the matter as it is with no change.
Explanation from that budget committee meeting indicated that the state currently handles all building inspections in Giles County. The discussion also indicated that Giles County gets a small amount of the revenue generated by the building inspections performed by state inspectors.
Increasing the fee for building new homes in the county would, according to proponents of the move, provide more than enough revenue to support the salary and other expenses of creating a building inspector office for Giles County.
Among the objections during last week’s budget committee meeting was Commissioner David Wamble, who said he believes the county has no place in the business of building inspections, which is something each person building a home can do on their own.
Despite the matter being defeated in committee, it was brought to the full commission Monday as new business with a motion from Commissioner Roger Reedy that the county pursue hiring a building inspector in Giles County and start working out the details of how the county can do its own building inspections.
Commissioner Gayle Jones said she sees the move as charging a huge tax on the people of Giles County who choose to build a new home.
Reedy reminded his fellow commissioners that international building codes were adopted by the county commission initially because the state of Tennessee was fifth in the country in deaths due to home fires. With the state and federal governments threatening to withhold grant monies, the county adopted the international building codes in 2017.
“We need to see that our property is safe and, if we sell it, that it’s not creating hazards for someone else,” Reedy said.
Commissioner Erin Curry, who also chairs the Giles County Regional Planning Commission, reminded her fellow commissioners that the planning commission is currently working to rewrite the county land use management plan because the plan passed in 2003 has not been enforced. Part of the new plan, she advised is having a building inspector to oversee it. The new position, Curry concluded, would have a dual purpose.
Commissioner Tracy Wilburn questioned what the difference in the cost of building a house in the county would be. He noted that based on the current costs, home builders would face “quite a bit of difference,” despite getting the same inspection. Wilburn also pointed out that the other difference would be putting more money in the county budget.
Commissioner Duane Jones spoke of claims that state inspectors were reportedly doing inspections based on photos sent to them in some cases. He surmised that home builders would either pay the cost of the inspections on the front end, or the potential loss of sale price when something that wasn’t inspected correctly needed to be fixed before they could sell their home.
Wamble stressed that Giles County already has the state building codes in place, adding that a county building inspector provides no additional safety, just additional cost.
County Executive Melissa Greene reminded commissioners that the recommendation for a building inspector came from a former commission subcommittee that researched and met with department heads to determine where costs could be cut in the county and where revenues could be increased.
More than that, Greene said her office gets calls at least once per week asking about zoning or if the county has regulations and permits on buildings. Without a building inspector in-county, those questions are extremely difficult to answer, she added.
Greene reminded commissioners that if they voted to hire a building inspector, the fee structure for building permits would have to be changed in order to cover the cost. She said one suggested price change would be to set the county’s building permit fees around 90 cents per square foot. It was estimated that fee structure would add approximately $1,800 to the building of a 2,000 square foot home.
The commission voted 12-6 with two abstentions to approve Reedy’s motion to hire a building inspector. Voting in favor were commissioners Curry, Joyce Woodard, Stoney Jackson, Mike Cessarini, Duane Jones, Rodney Journey, Reedy, Brad Butler, Joseph Sutton, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett. Voting against hiring a county building inspector were commissioners Wamble, Wilburn, David Adams, Tim Risner, Gayle Jones and Tommy Pollard. Commissioners Bill Cary and Rose Brown abstained.
After the meeting, Greene said she anticipates advertising the job opening soon, adding that she would like to get the new building inspector hired in the current fiscal year so they could help the county determine what fee structure makes sense for building permits. Greene said there is enough money in the 2020-21 budget to pay the new building inspector.
Following the vote to hire a building inspector, Wilburn made a motion that the county opt out of the international building codes.
“The people I represent don’t want them,” Wilburn said.
Greene advised the county commission that opting out of the international building codes would affect grant funding, citing a recent $1.2 million grant application for the Agri Park that had among its first questions does the county have building codes.
Wilburn’s motion, which required votes from two-thirds of the commission to pass, failed by a vote of 6-14. Voting to opt out of the building codes were Wilburn, Adams, Journey, Gayle Jones, Pollard and Brown. Voting against the motion to opt out of building codes were Cary, Curry, Woodard, Jackson, Wamble, Cessarini, Duane Jones, Risner, Reedy, Butler, Sutton, Harwell, Brooks and Pruett.
Editor’s Note: More details from Monday’s Commission meeting will be in next week’s edition and at PulaskiCitizen.com.
