The Giles County Commission’s Ambulance Committee has recommended the county make an offer of $1 million to the Giles County Baptist Association for the purchase of its building.
The recommendation will have to go through the commission’s Budget Committee and, if recommended, to the full commission before the offer is official.
County Executive Melissa Greene said she had spoken with the Baptist Association, and they thought the appraisal of $800,000 was low.
County Commissioner Gayle Jones who was filling in for District 5 committee member Brad Butler said the tax appraiser’s office had the building appraised at $935,000, and the Baptist Association indicated that the property will be listed for more than $1.3 million if the county does not purchase it.
Discussions during the meeting indicated the county has had difficulty locating land on which to build a structure specifically suited for the ambulance service’s needs.
EMS Director Roy Griggs said the county has searched for seven years, and an architect has said the ambulance service will need no less than four acres to meet its needs.
It was discussed that beyond the purchase price of the Baptist Association’s property there would be the expenses of renovating the building to meet ambulance service needs.
County Commissioner Mike Cesarini said it is going to be a difficult year budget-wise, adding that buying a building is premature without knowing all the facts [costs], adding that staffing problems are the bigger concern.
“We can build a big building and it isn’t going to solve the problem,” he said, adding that the focus of the committee should be on staffing.
“You think we should take another seven years to decide?” committee member Terry Harwell asked.
County Commissioner Roger Reedy who was filling in for District 4 committee member Duane Jones suggested offering the Baptist Association $1 million for the property. Gayle Jones’ proposed amendment to offer $1.3 million failed 4-3.
A motion to offer $1 million passed with all committee members voting yes except for David Adams.
In other business during the Ambulance Committee meeting, the committee approved sending the proposed 2022-23 EMS budget of $3,440,718 to the budget committee that included payroll changes, maintenance agreements, maintenance and repair services, drugs and medical supplies and in-service/staff development.
Adding $25,000 to the gasoline line failed with Chairman David Wamble, Joseph Sutton and Harwell voting yes and Joyce Woodard, Adams, Reedy and Jones voting no.
The committee heard while the budget was $3,440,718, $2.2 million would come from revenue from the ambulance service, while $1,240,718 would come from the county to the ambulance service. Last year’s budget was $3,482,323.
