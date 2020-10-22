A budget amendment was passed by the Giles County Commission Monday for the county to purchase the former Schwann’s building on Highway 31 North.
The $212,000 purchase of the building is COVID-19 related and paid for with funds Giles County received through the CARES Act.
During a meeting of the commission’s Property Committee last week, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene explained that for the property to be purchased through the CARES Act it must be dedicated solely to coronavirus related usage. Greene also noted that since the grant requires the building to only be used for coronavirus needs until Jan. 1, renovations planned for other possible uses will not begin until after that date.
A new ambulance and the building, which is set to close on Nov. 13, have been purchased through the CARES Act. The rest of that funding will go toward COVID related payroll.
“Sounds like a win for Giles County,” Property Committee Chairman Roger Reedy said.
Monday the full county commission approved a budget amendment for the cost of the building purchase, which will be refunded by the state.
Utility Easement
The full commission also gave its approval Monday for the owner of property on Rocky Road to add two power poles and run utilities across property that is jointly owned by the city and the county. Greene told the property committee last week that the property is where the water tanks for the city are located, and that the county would not be using this property for anything.
Sidewalks
Two concrete companies had been contacted in regards to sidewalk repair. This would include the removal of certain areas of the sidewalk and the repouring of concrete around the Giles County Courthouse.
Of the two companies, one local company was not interested and the other is expected to turn in a quote this week. Two other companies that raise concrete have also been contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.