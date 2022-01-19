County officials will reach out for a discussion concerning items commemorating the Confederacy located in a room designated for Giles County jury deliberations inside the Giles County Courthouse.
In light of a recent court ruling concerning jury deliberations being held in the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) Room in the Giles County Courthouse, the Giles County Commission’s Property Committee discussed approximately five confederate items (the glass panel on the door, a framed Confederate flag, a framed portrait of Jefferson Davis, a picture of John C. Brown and a framed letter) in the room.
In December, (as reported in the Dec. 15 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN) the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals overturned a Giles County man’s 2020 conviction in part due to Confederate memorabilia in the UDC Room, which at that time was used for jury deliberation.
The appellate court remanded the case back to local circuit court for a new trial.
Since the UDC Room was raised as an issue, jury deliberations in Giles County have been held in a different location.
Committee Discussion
During last week’s property committee meeting, County Commissioner Tommy Pollard said he has served on jury duty several times in the UDC Room and he “couldn’t tell you what kind of wallpaper is on there.”
“I don’t believe the room causes somebody to change their verdict,” Pollard said. “The evidence is presented in the courtroom.”
County Commissioner Erin Curry said her understanding from reading the recent court ruling is that “the room should not have any extraneous information, not just the fact that it is Confederate, which is the problem; but that jury rooms are not supposed to have any extraneous information on the walls.”
“That’s just the way it is supposed to be,” Curry said.
“When we look at that room right or wrong, I’m not here to judge,” County Commissioner Duane Jones said. “I’m here to go by what the courts have said.”
Tonya Holley attended the meeting in place of UDC President Cathy Wood who was not able to attend.
Holley read a letter from Wood that included her belief the issue of the UDC Room was settled in 2020 when it was decided items could be added to the room.
Of Wood’s letter, Holley read that the items are a part of history and that there has to be another room in the Courthouse that could be used for deliberation.
“We are a community of unity is the way I have always felt,” Holley said of her own opinion. “I’m a little offended that you think people can’t go into a room and make a sound decision based on facts because of a poster or a paper or whatever it is that offends you.”
County Commissioner Terry Harwell said the entire Courthouse should be neutral.
“There is a document we go by called the U.S. Constitution,” County Commissioner Joseph Sutton said. “It has an amendment that says you are entitled to due process of law, equal protection.
“That’s part of what went down with this court case and the appeal,” Sutton said. “Those pictures and/or other items could affect your right to due process and equal protection.”
Suggestions for the items included moving them to an archive room in the Courthouse or to the Historical Society Museum in the Giles County Public Library.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene said she wanted it to be understood that “this didn’t come out of this commission or this county saying something has to change, this came from a state judge.”
“It didn’t come from the jurors on that case saying they were influenced one way or the other, this came from a judge making this decision, not anybody else,” Greene said. “So don’t get that confused thinking different.”
The committee agreed that Greene should set up a meeting with Wood and discuss possible solutions about the room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.