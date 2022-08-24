Last week a three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled there is nothing inherently prejudicial in having Confederate memorabilia in a room where juries deliberate cases involving African American defendants in the Giles County Courthouse.
The decision contradicts a ruling by a different appellate panel from December 2021 in a separate Giles County case.
The central issue for the appeals in both cases has revolved around the use of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (U.D.C.) Room on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse, which was used for jury deliberations in both cases involving African American defendants.
Attorney Evan Baddour, who has represented both defendants on their appeals, has challenged Confederate memorabilia and symbols in the jury room as being prejudicial to his clients’ rights to a fair, impartial jury.
The most recent appellate decision came down Aug. 16 from a three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, which refused to vacate the drug conviction of Barry Jamal Martin.
Martin was indicted in 2019 and
convicted in 2020 on charges of possession of one-half gram or more of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of not less than one-half ounce of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
On appeal Baddour argued that a new trial was warranted because, among other reasons, the grand jury that indicted Martin and the trial jury that convicted him were exposed to “extraneous, prejudicial information” in the jury room.
County court system officials were called to testify and Baddour entered photos of the jury room and the Confederate items in the room into evidence to support Martin’s appeal.
Baddour contended that the jury being required to deliberate in an “inherently prejudicial jury room” violates Martin’s 14th Amendment protection against state-sponsored racial discrimination, his Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial, the U.S. and Tennessee Constitutions’ right to a trial by an impartial jury and the trial court’s duty of judicial impartiality. He also contended the indictment was defective because the grand jury was also required to meet in the U.D.C. Room.
The appellate decision, written by Judge John W. Campbell, made note that the Confederate memorabilia had been in the jury room for years, if not decades; the defendant did not raise any objection through his trial attorney at the time to the jury room until he filed for a new trial; and the memorabilia did not pertain to the defendant, any fact of the case or the procedural or evidential rules that apply to a criminal trial.
“While we certainly do not condone the presence of the memorabilia in the jury room, we conclude that the defendant failed to show that any specific extraneous prejudicial information was improperly brought to the jury’s attention or improperly brought to bear upon any juror (or grand juror). Therefore, no unequivocal rule of law was breached,” the ruling states. “As to the memorabilia being inherently prejudicial, we question whether the average citizen would recognize the portraits of Jefferson Davis or John C. Brown, the insignia for the United Daughters of the Confederacy, or the third national flag of the Confederate States of America. We acknowledge that the Confederate battle flag has become a controversial symbol in this country...However, the flag in this case is not the Confederate battle flag.”
Baddour said the new appellate ruling is in conflict with the December 2021 decision of a different appellate panel in the separate case of Tim Gilbert, an African American man convicted in 2020 of charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
The trial jury in Gilbert’s case also deliberated in the U.D.C. Room in the Giles County Courthouse.
The appellate court in his case reversed the jury decision and ordered a new trial based, in part, on the Confederate related items and symbols in the jury room.
“Thus, although the government may choose to convey any message that it wants to the general public, it may not convey any message at all to the jurors in a criminal trial. Because Giles County may not convey any message to the jury, we conclude that permitting the jury to deliberate in a room filled with Confederate memorabilia exposed the jury to extraneous information and improper outside influence,” the appellate decision in Gilbert’s case states.
Earlier this year, the Giles County Commission voted to remove the Confederate items and U.D.C. insignia from the jury room in the Courthouse. The items remained in the room as of press time yesterday (Tuesday).
Baddour said the conflicting rulings will prompt a request for permission to appeal Martin’s case to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
“We are eager to keep fighting for Mr. Martin and for his right to receive a fair trial,” Baddour said. “Under Rule 11, we have 60 days to ask the Tennessee Supreme Court for permission to appeal the Court of Criminal Appeals’ most recent decision. The Court will typically grant permission in scenarios like this, where we have conflicting decisions, in order to settle important questions of law and of public interest.”
