Last week a three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled there is nothing inherently prejudicial in having Confederate memorabilia in a room where juries deliberate cases involving African American defendants in the Giles County Courthouse.

The decision contradicts a ruling by a different appellate panel from December 2021 in a separate Giles County case.

