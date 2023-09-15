A policy for the use of the Giles County Courthouse is set to be considered by the Giles County Commission at its September meeting next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, on the second floor of the Courthouse. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and the PULASKI CITIZEN Facebook Page beginning at 4:55 p.m.
A Courthouse grounds use policy is a discussion that began among commissioners in February of this year, but was later postponed due to complications with dual uses of the Courthouse grounds and Pulaski Square scheduled for June 3.
A lawsuit that was later filed in relation to the June 3 events on the Square and at the Courthouse mentions the lack of a grounds use policy among the claims against the county.
“The Historic Giles County Courthouse serves as the seat of county government, is the repository for the county’s official records and houses departments and offices that have confidential civil, criminal, juvenile, legal, medical, mental health and personnel records,” the proposed policy states. “The purpose of this policy is to formalize and standardize the application, review and approval procedures for special events and non-governmental uses held on the courthouse grounds.”
The proposed policy goes on to define the Courthouse and grounds as “that property circumscribed and bounded by the perimeter sidewalk surrounding the entirety of the courthouse area.” The areas outside the sidewalks, under the proposed policy, are placed under the jurisdiction of the City of Pulaski.
The proposed policy goes on to define the Courthouse “gazebo”, as well as a “special event,” which is defined as an organized assembly for a limited, specific period of time.
“The Courthouse Grounds and Gazebo are public property,” the proposed policy goes on to state. “Impromptu, unscheduled use of the courthouse grounds and gazebo requires no permit. However, limited portions of the grounds may be reserved for permitted Special Events as set forth in this policy.”
The proposed policy goes on to set forth how permits for use of the Courthouse grounds can be obtained, and states that a parade permit from the City of Pulaski does not automatically include or absorb the Courthouse grounds or gazebo.
A set of minimum requirements for permitees is included in the proposed policy as are terms under which a permit request may be denied or a previously issued permit revoked.
The proposed Courthouse grounds use policy also includes a special event application and agreement form.
The commission’s Property Committee voted unanimously this week to recommend the policy to the full commission.
Monday the full commission will be asked to pass the complete policy.
Elections
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe will accept the chairmanship of the county commission if asked to do so.
At the August county commission meeting, Stowe indicated he would be considering whether he would accept the chairmanship of the commission. Stowe said later he had been approached by multiple commissioners asking him to consider serving in that capacity. With that in mind, Stowe said he is willing to do so, if so chosen by the majority of the county commission.
Historically, the Giles County Executive has been chosen by the county commissioners to serve as the chairman of its meetings. The county commission elects its chairman each year and the county executive can choose whether to serve as chairman. Just once in the past 25 years, has the county executive not been elected to serve as commission chairman.
The election of the commission chairman is one of several elections the commission will consider as it starts a new year. Other elections on the agenda for Monday’s meeting are commission Chairman Pro Tem (currently Commissioner Tracy Wilburn) and commission chaplain (currently Commissioner Matt Rubelsky).
Commissioners will consider commission committee assignments, a process that involves selecting one commissioner from each of the county’s seven districts to serve on each committee. The commission’s committees are Emergency Services (Ambulance, GCFR and Emergency Management), Audit, Budget, Building, Environmental, Highway, Insurance, Law Enforcement/Safety, Legislative, Public Service and Schools.
Once a committee’s members are selected, each committee will elect a chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary.
Other committees and boards the commission will elect members for include: Agri Park Committee, Beer Board, Financial Management, Ethics and Regional Planning Commission.
Commissioners will also be asked to elect a county attorney. Currently Chris Williams is the county attorney. They will also be asked to elect a Veterans Service Officer. Currently Barry Alsup serves as Veterans Service Officer.
In other business at its meeting Monday, the county commission will:
• Consider county and school system budget amendments. The amendments received the recommendation of the budget committee.
• Consider reports, contracts, grants and agreements for county departments.
• Hear from Giles County Economic Development Director Phil Reese.
County commissioners are allowed to bring any subject to the floor of the monthly county commission meetings whether or not the issues are included on the agenda for that meeting.
