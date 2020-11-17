A Sunday evening crash at Interstate-65’s Exit 1 resulted in the death of a Pulaski man, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
According to THP, emergency personnel were called to the scene at approximately 6:35 p.m. Nov. 15. Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers performed extrication of the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Giles EMS.
THP identified the victim as Tobias Houston, 30, of Pulaski. A juvenile passenger received medical aid from Giles EMS, but did not require transport.
The THP preliminary report states the 2005 Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on I-65 and overturned upon taking the exit ramp. The driver was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Elkton Volunteer Fire, Elkton Police, Giles County Sheriff’s and Ardmore Police departments aided at the scene.
—Staff Reports
