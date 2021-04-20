A Friday afternoon crash in Giles County resulted in one fatality, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash took place around 12:50 p.m. on Jack Holt Road when a 2003 Ford Escape reportedly left the roadway while navigating a left turn. The vehicle became airborne, striking two trees before coming to final rest upside down facing west, according to THP’s preliminary report.
The victim was identified as 74-year-old Louise Covington of Prospect.
Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers performed extrication, and Giles EMS paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department also aided at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
