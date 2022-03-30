The investigation into the drowning deaths of three Giles County men more than 30 years ago has been re-opened by 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
The bodies of Steven Russell “Stevie” Bass, 15, Patrick Fletcher, 16, and Dennis Martindale, 20, were found within a few days of the young men being reported missing in July 1991.
“After meeting with Dr. Joe Fite, Giles County Medical Examiner, DA Brent Cooper has decided to examine the deaths of three black males which occurred on July 11, 1991,” Cooper’s Facebook post states. “All three reportedly drowned on the same day.”
Cooper’s post goes on to state:
On July 12th, 1991 the bodies of Steven Russell “Stevie” Bass, 15 years old, and Patrick Fletcher, 16 years old, were pulled from Richland Creek, in Giles County. The following day, the body of Dennis Martindale, 20 years old, was also located in the creek. All three were found fully clothed, including shoes and jewelry.
The three were reported missing by family on July 11, 1991, after they found their vehicle parked at the bridge on Prospect Elkton Highway.
All three bodies were subjected to autopsies by former Medical Examiner Charles Harlan. Harlan, now deceased, later lost his medical license due to malpractice, including botched autopsies.
“By opening this investigation, I am not saying conclusively that these deaths were homicides. However, after reviewing the information available, there are enough unusual circumstances to warrant a closer look into the tragic deaths of these three young men.” Cooper is quoted as saying in the post.
On July 11, 1991, the Giles Free Press reported that one of the bodies of three young men reported missing had been found and was believed to have drowned. The search for the other young men remained active.
Bass and Fletcher were reportedly from the Elkton area and Martindale was reported to be from Prospect.
According to the 1991 Free Press report, all three young men told family members they were going swimming in the river. The pickup truck they were in was later found on July 10 by an employee of Elkton Water Department.
By the time the July 16, 1991 Pulaski Citizen was printed, the bodies of all three young men had been found in Richland Creek and authorities were blaming “swift currents, not foul play,” for their deaths.
Autopsies on all three victims were performed by Harlan, according to the Pulaski Citizen report, which included his determination that all three died in the creek, not from injuries inflicted prior to entering the water.
Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Chapman said at that time that the deaths of the three young men were considered accidental drownings unless evidence to the contrary appears.
The 1991 Pulaski Citizen article mentioned concerns from family members that Martindale’s arrest earlier that year on burglary charges could have been related to the drownings.
Chapman was quoted saying there never was any indication of foul play and that Martindale’s arrest and prosecution were not believed to be connected with the drownings.
“The fully-clothed body of Bass was recovered from Richland Creek Thursday afternoon, several hundred yards downstream from where Martindale’s truck was discovered at Lick Skillet Bridge, which spans the creek on the Elkton-Prospect Road,” the Pulaski Citizen article from July 16, 1991 states. “The bodies of Martindale and Fletcher, also fully clothed, were discovered in the same vicinity Friday morning.
The depth of Richland Creek in the area was reported to be as shallow as three feet and as deep as 14 feet, according to the Pulaski Citizen article. Murky water and submerged trees were reported in the area and Chapman noted it was not uncommon for people swimming in local creeks to wear shoes and clothing to protect from sharp rocks in the creek bed.
The final paragraph of the Pulaski Citizen article states, “Family members reported none of the trio could swim.”
On his Facebook page, Cooper also posted a video clip of the search effort from NewsChannel 5 that shows searchers navigating swift water currents in their efforts to find the young men.
Cooper has also posted enhanced photos of the young men taken a few years before their deaths. He is asking anyone with information concerning the drowning deaths of Steven Russell “Stevie” Bass, 15, Patrick Fletcher, 16 and Dennis Martindale, 20 to contact his office.
Anyone with information about this can contact Investigator Tommy Goetz, with the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office at 931-380-2536, ext. 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.