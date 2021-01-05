The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman will extend the deadline for submissions from those interested in being part of the Community Advisory Committee on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment.
During the Jan. 4 work session, Mayor Pat Ford informed the board that only four responses had been received. He suggested leaving it open for others who may want to participate but have not yet sent in their request.
Alderman Ricky Keith said this was a good idea but felt it should only be open for a couple more weeks and then they should proceed with the formation of the committee. Alderman Randy Massey agreed.
Those who would like to be a member of the advisory council can still email a paragraph detailing that interest and how you can contribute to kristi@pulaski-tn.com.
In other business, the board:
• Heard that the annual purchase of police cars was awarded to Sharp Motor Company as the lowest and best bid.
• Heard from City Administrator Terry Harrison the benefits of using the bond pool for the water and sewer improvement plan.
• Heard the strategic planning session is tentatively proposed for Saturday, Feb. 6, with Saturday, Feb. 13, as a backup date.
• Heard Ford is working on the mayor appointments/reappointments and will be making those announcements in the following weeks.
• Heard from Harrison the Christmas lights will soon be coming down. With current health issues, some of the employees are absent during this time. The lights will, however, be removed as soon as possible.
• Discussed that City Hall is indeed open, but doors will remain locked. Those needing access should call for appointments or, when possible, use the drop box. Utility bills may also be paid at the local banks.
• Heard EDC Director David Hamilton has been looking into options involving the payoff of the IDB Solar Panels.
