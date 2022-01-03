The Giles County Economic Development Commission not only concentrates on the development of industry in the area but on retail as well.
When looking to promote Pulaski to retail prospects two years ago, the EDC entered into a contract with Retail Strategies, a full-service advisory firm, for $35,000 a year.
During the EDC’s full board meeting in November, the board decided it would like to hear from Lacy Beasley, the president of Retail Strategies, about the progress the company has made during the last two years with an optional third year looming.
If there is a gap in the contract, the amount per year would raise to $45,000, EDC Director David Hamilton said.
“You plant a lot of seeds in year one, and those really start to come together in conversations in year two and year three,” Beasley said, adding, as with other communities, with more time there would be more success.
Part of the firm’s services include “customized outreach to 30 retailers,” Beasley said. “And we have done that.”
“There are 19,000 localities in the country, so it is a very competitive market,” she said. “There are a lot of communities that look very similar to Pulaski.
“So, what our role is, is to make sure they understand you, understand the opportunities that are here, understand the real estate that is here and then keep your community top of the line for that retailer.”
Beasley requested the board to allow Retail Strategies to continue to work on the “seeds we’ve planted.”
EDC board member Scott Newton said of his corporate experience that companies looking to expand would have “specific criteria and would do it in house.”
EDC board member Morgan Flowers said she believes the retailers themselves are looking into the areas and suggested not renewing to see what the coming year brings.
Flowers noted that the $35,000 saved for the next year would cover the increase if the board decided to work with the firm again.
Others discussed that not all companies have marketing teams like those of larger corporations.
It may also be about “they hear it, they hear it, they hear it, they hear it” and there “may be something to” that consistency, board member Pat Ford said.
“She [Beasley] is dealing with these people,” board member Shannon Parr Downs said, adding that Beasley already has the connection with the ones looking to invest.
“Don’t we have to do everything we can to try to create those opportunities?” board member Ronnie Brindley asked. “I think we’ve got to do everything we can to try to recruit. And I don’t think David has the manpower to be out doing the recruiting we are talking about that needs to be done.”
Board member Melissa Greene said she had the understanding that this was not going to be an extended commitment and was only for two years to be evaluated after the second year.
“I think it goes back to the simple question do you want to market to the retail or do you not,” Hamilton said. “If you don’t feel like it is what we need to do, then we don’t need to do it.”
After much discussion, the board voted to proceed with the firm and require metrics with the quarterly reports.
Voting to continue with Retail Strategies were board members Brindley, Joyce Woodard, Newton, Ford, Downs and Cameron Winterburn. Those voting against were Flowers, Greene and Pat Miles. Terry Harrison abstained.
The board approved to fund the contract through the reserve account.
