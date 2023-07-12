In an address to the Giles County Commission, Tennessee District 70 State Rep. Clay Doggett provided an update on some highlights from the state legislature’s 2023 session.
Doggett spoke to the commission at its June 29 meeting. That meeting was presented live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Doggett noted that the state legislature has been trying to find creative ways to send surplus tax funds back to counties.
Explaining that Tennessee’s sales tax revenue remained steady through COVID despite fears it might decline, Doggett said the state collects more tax money than is needed to fund its operations every year.
He said he tried to get a bill passed that sends more money back to the counties, but the wording was not right and the bill did not pass committee this year.
“I was looking to do just a little bit more,” Doggett said. “A lot of rural counties struggle sometimes when it comes to the costs to repair schools or even build new schools. It’s hard to maintain infrastructure. It can be difficult when you’re dealing with limited funds. We’re going to keep working on that.”
Doggett said the grocery tax holiday last year was so successful, it has been expanded to three months this year, and is coming up very soon.
In addition to providing funding for every school to have a School Resource Officer, Doggett noted that the state has also added enough Homeland Security positions to have one Homeland Security officer in every county.
He noted that the position gives each county improved communications with the state and access to resources that county and municipal law enforcement might not have.
As for school safety, the state has also helped with other safety measures, Doggett added. Bullet-resistant window tape is among those efforts for older schools that don’t have bullet-proof windows.
Doggett said the state is also providing behavioral liaisons to help identify and help students who are struggling in ways other than physical health.
Giles County has received approximately $3.2 million of the $300 million state-aid paving money provided this year.
Doggett noted that a bill he carried to the legislature this year dealt with Fentanyl.
Calling it one of the leading killers in our state, the bill increases the penalties on Fentanyl convictions.
Grants are available for any government entity to apply to have height-adjustable adult changing tables installed to accommodate citizens with
Doggett said 23 of those tables have been awarded and another 23 are pending.
He urged anyone who would like to see adult changing tables in their local facilities to bring these grants to the attention of their local officials.
He added that an effort is underway to increase the grant funding from $5,000 to $10,000, which would cover most of the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.