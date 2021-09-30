The Giles County Emergency Communications Board of Directors heard several updates as part of its monthly meeting last week.
The items discussed and considered during the meeting included:
• Heard the voice recorder maintenance agreement will be running out next month and no longer have technical services or receive updates. Updated equipment and software would need to be purchased along with a service agreement.
E-911 Director Gwen Gracy will be putting the voice recorder replacement out for bid and will call a special meeting to open them.
• Heard Giles County Fire and Rescue used to be a part of the county’s interlocal agreement but are not a county agency.
Board Chair Jeremy Holley said County Executive Melissa Greene had requested GCFR be removed from the interlocal agreement, and an interlocal agreement for dispatching to include the Giles EMS and the sheriff’s department and have GCFR as its own entity “at no cost to them” was previously approved but needed to be sent out to the board.
• Heard as Gracy is transitioning into her new role, she is “observing and learning,” she said, adding “that is where I am.”
She said she is also short staffed at this time.
• Approved adding Holley as an additional person to sign checks for the department. Holley can now sign checks along with EMS Director Roy Griggs, Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins and Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.