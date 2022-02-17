Builders will be required to provide coordinates in order to get addresses for their subdivision parcels from E-911.
The E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors discussed the issue extensively last week before coming to an agreement of how to best proceed.
E-911 Director Gwen Gracy said she has received some online training for mapping addresses, but she had been told by those who have been issuing addresses for years that the process is different than what she is being asked to do.
“The builder can’t physically do anything until the address is issued,” E-911 Board Chairman Jeremy Holley said. “They can’t get temporary power. They can’t get a building permit.
“You are the first stop to somebody that’s going to build in this county. You are the first person they visit.”
Gracy said the problem is when there is a new road that is not on the map but agreed she could issue the addresses if the builder provided the needed coordinates.
In other business during its meeting Feb. 9, the board:
• Heard the pest control contract is not going to cost as much because the company could not do the full treatment since the E-911 building is never completely vacated.
• Heard Gracy had authorized the order of hard drives after the previous servers went out and the mapping server was operating on a backup server.
Holley said True North suggested the servers be replaced since they were eight years old.
• Heard the voice recorder will be installed March 7-8.
• Heard the E-911 vehicle repairs were done, it is “fully functioning” and back at the center.
