After several months of not receiving a budget, the E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors received a budget that is still in progress.
“I have slowly but surely been working on the budget as best I can,” E-911 Director Gwen Gracy said, adding that the budget was short on some items and the budget would need to be amended.
“Was there another line item where you have these things added, was there another line item where you can take it out and make it work out right?” board member Tracy Wilburn asked. “You know where you are going to be over in another category or anything, or have you gone that far?”
“That is what I’m still working on,” Gracy said. “I’m sorry. Because I don’t have all the monies in yet and the total picture. This is a work in progress.”
Gracy said the budget was through March 31.
“But part of the budget amendment is we have to know where you are asking to take the money from,” County Executive Melissa Greene said, adding that “it looks good what you have and taking it through the end of the year is a good idea if you are comfortable with that. We understand you may have to come back again with changes to that, but part of the budget amendment is we have to know where you’re asking to take the money from.”
Greene said that would have to be done before the budget is approved.
“Can’t just add money to the budget and not know where it comes from,” board member Pat Ford said.
“I understand,” Gracy said. “Work in progress for me. I just wanted to get this far and be able to move further and know what I am moving and where it is coming from. I definitely understand that it has to be there before I can move it anywhere.”
Gracy said she wanted to let the board see where she was with the budget.
The board decided to hold a special called meeting May 18 at 9 a.m. to amend the budget.
In other business during its meeting April 13, the board:
• Decided Gracy would be requesting the same amount ($112,000) from the city and county and April 15 was the deadline. The board approved to make those requests.
• Heard the Minor Hill EMS Station is having a hard time getting through to dispatch. They can hear dispatch, but dispatch can’t hear them and it is worse at night.
E-911 Chair Jeremy Holley said that “it has to do with the base station at the repeater site.” The board heard costs for the repair would be gathered.
• Heard the next regular meeting would be June 8.
• Heard the mapping server was doing well and no one was waiting for addresses.
“It’s going so well I had time to work on the budget,” Gracy said.
