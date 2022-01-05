Now six months in to the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Giles County E-911 Board of Directors is seeking financial reports that have not been seen by the board since the fiscal year began.
E-911 Director Gwen Gracy told the board, at its December meeting, she has not been able to access the financial report because it is attached to a personal account in the name of previous director Mike Goode.
The board has not seen a financial statement since May, E-911 Board Chairman Jeremy Holley said.
“Which essentially means we have went through half of our fiscal year and not seen a financial report approved,” E-911 board member Pat Ford said.
Since she became director in September, Gracy said she has been using QuickBooks with her seemingly approved credentials and password she had created.
However, due to QuickBooks having a parent company, Intuit, and no one logging into that account for three months, Gracy said she was locked out, adding that she has been sending in documentation, including Goode’s and Holley’s authorizations, in order to gain access, but was not able to supply financial reports due to her not being able to access the program.
“Mike set that up as a personal account,” Holley said. “It wasn’t set up as a business and that’s why it’s went through all this trouble trying to get it switched over.”
Holley said Gracy has not had access to the financial reports for two weeks, but it did not affect payroll because that is done through someone else.
When asked if there were any other complications with access to accounts, Gracy said Goode had set everything up in his name alone with no one else being an authorized user on the accounts but QuickBooks was the only one that has been that complicated.
Mapping
Gracy informed the board she has not been able to make progress with training for mapping for her and her employees because the training is not available.
“Most of these people who do this have a GIS background, they have a mapping background,” Holley said.
Gracy said she is just trying to pick it up on her own since no training is currently available.
When asked if Goode was going to continue to do any of the mapping or training, Gracy said, “he expressed a desire to continue to do the mapping and for whatever reason he changed his mind.”
The board heard that local contractor Neal Bass has not been able to get addresses issued for a subdivision he wants to start constructing.
Holley said these requests get “bounced around” from office to office.
Goode would put the address on the parcel somewhere and would readjust upon completion, Holley said.
“I’ve been getting these addresses for 30 years,” Bass said, adding that he has been trying to get addresses issued since June and has about 70 people waiting to begin work on his projects.
“Here I am, I can’t start my projects without addresses to get power, to get permits, I’m just stopped,” Bass said. “Everybody in my process is stopped because we can’t get an address.”
Ford said this was the first time he had heard of Bass’ situation.
“I can’t go to work until I get some addresses,” Bass said.
Gracy said she was still in need of “some training.”
“Well, we can’t stop business for that,” Ford said. “I’m sorry, we can’t. We have to figure out how to make this happen.”
After much discussion, the board decided to give Bass six applications for addresses and to have someone plot them in and if need be, the address could be changed.
Infestation
Gracy said the E-911 building is infested with brown recluse spiders and a contract with an exterminator was canceled in August 2020 for reasons she does not know.
In order to proceed, there will have to be a new contract, Gracy said.
The cost would be an initial treatment for $505 and $55 monthly thereafter.
Since the budget line for this item was only $410, Holley said an amendment would have to be done and new contract entered.
“I think it is a no-brainer,” board member John Dickey said, adding that employees are working in those conditions.
“I don’t disagree we need to do the pest control,” Ford said. “I’m not arguing that point. We have not seen a financial this whole entire fiscal year. I think it is irresponsible. My opinion. I don’t know how you spend money you don’t know you got.”
Board member Tracy Wilburn suggested moving forward and readvising once the budget is available.
The board approved to proceed with the pest control contract.
In other business during its regular quarterly meeting Dec. 17, 2021 the board:
• Heard that the record keeping needed to be upgraded and Gracy would be getting costs and looking at companies. Then, Holley said she can present that information to the board.
• Heard it is time to do the interlocal agreement and it needed to include Giles County Fire and Rescue.
• Heard the E-911 vehicle needed a front-end alignment and new tires.
