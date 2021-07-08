E-911 Director Mike Goode has announced his upcoming retirement, and the Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board of Directors held a special meeting to discuss how to advertise to fill his position.
“Thank you very much for the opportunities for professional and personal development that you have provided me during the last 17 years,” Board Chairman Jeremy Holley read from Goode’s retirement letter. “I have enjoyed working for the agency and appreciate the support provided me during my tenure with the Giles County E-911 District.”
Goode’s retirement will go into effect Sept. 10.
Goode said he had been contemplating retiring for the past year and more seriously over the last six months.
“I’m just ready to go to the house,” Goode said, adding he wanted to retire while he still felt good.
Holley said he wanted to reach out to the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) for an evaluation of a job description and requirements, a service that is offered for free.
The board approved the recommendation.
Holley said he would prefer the position be filled by Sept. 1 or sooner, so the new director can work with Goode for a while to help with that transition.
It was also discussed that a hiring committee of members of the board would have to be formed to go over the applications once they start coming in.
The board decided that the new director would have to live in Giles County, and the board would determine later how long the new director would have to relocate if needed.
Salary for the new director would be discussed after CTAS does its evaluation of how much E-911 directors are paid in surrounding areas.
Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey said he thought there should be an opportunity for someone who currently worked at E-911 to be promoted to the position.
“People who have put their time in and had shown interest in it, then I think we need to take a look at that,” Dickey said, adding that an interim may be another solution since there is so little time to fill the spot and someone who is already familiar with the operations could be of assistance.
Board members thanked Goode for a job well done and honored him with a round of applause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.