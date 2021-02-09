Giles County Director of Schools Vickie Beard advised the Board of Education last week that E-learning Wednesdays will remain in place as the pandemic dictates.
Beard added that because virtual school has become mainstream, she believes the school system will benefit from embracing the new way of teaching and learning.
The school board considered and heard about multiple items during its regular monthly meeting, including a state ruling that summer school will become mandatory in 2023 for students who have not achieved a certain level. Summer school will be optional for the next two years at the county’s discretion.
The TSSAA has relaxed restrictions on sporting event attendance, now allowing grandparents, school staff and cheerleaders to attend events.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the board discussed:
• Installation of Little Free Libraries at Minor Hill and Pulaski Elementary schools,
• The 2021-2022 school calendar,
• Graduation dates for Richland High School (May 20) and Giles County High School (May 21),
• Writing off money stolen from Richland School in 2019 that could not be recovered,
• The first reading of policy updates on grades and care of school property in accordance with TSBA recommendations.
The next school board work session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Central Office. The board will discuss the use of corporal punishment in schools and the academic performance of students in the county during the pandemic.
The next regular board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Central Office.
