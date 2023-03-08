Today (Wednesday) marked the final day in a long career for Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
Hamilton’s retirement comes after four years serving the local EDC and more than 41 years in economic development, mostly in Tennessee. He came to Giles County in 2019 to step into the local position that had been vacated by former Director Bethany Shockney.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with David,” Industrial Development Board Chairman Ronnie Brindley said. “He was very knowledgeable in the economic development field. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Some of the things about Giles County and Pulaski that attracted Hamilton here included a pad ready site (Lot 5), an industrial park with access to land and four-lane access all the way to I-65, which is one of the biggest growth corridors in the country.
“I knew there was a lot of opportunity from that standpoint,” he said.
A lot has changed in Pulaski and Giles County since then.
“The state is expanding Tarpley Shop Road from Highway 31 South to Wallace Road,” he said. “It is going to be a nice industrial classified road. Lot 5 has gone through the state Certified Site Program and Lot 15 has been started and finished.”
A major project over the past couple of years for Hamilton as EDC director has been the development of a rail site on property adjacent to Pulaski’s old industrial park. The initial property for the transload facility has grown from 25 acres to 35 acres and another 48 acres could be added soon.
“The city will be selling that piece of property and get money to help on another project,” he noted.
Hamilton has worked with existing industries on expansions at Frito Lay, Integrity and Adient, and he noted that Luxit purchasing Proper Polymers is something he sees as a potential positive for the community.
“I want to wish David a happy retirement,” Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said. “We are excited about the future for this position. We don’t want anyone to look at it as just a job, but look at it as an opportunity.”
Challenges Hamilton identified for those continuing economic development work in Pulaski and Giles County include dealing with work force shortages that have developed since COVID, the cost of running utilities at the interstate exits, available property for retail development and cleaning up and straightening up the appearance of downtown Pulaski.
For most of his time as Giles County’s EDC director, Hamilton said the city governments and county commission have been supportive, showing the willingness to do what is needed for improvement. He added that Pulaski and Giles County have a combination of two things that very few other communities in the state have, a four-year University of Tennessee System college and a Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
“Very few towns of 8,000 people have that combination, and its unfortunate that people don’t realize the importance of UT Southern,” he said, noting that county commissioners have complained about their predecessors giving $100,000 to UT Southern for scholarships for Giles County students. “There’s not a county in the state that wouldn’t give $100,000 to have UT Southern in their back yard.”
Of his time spent in Giles County, Hamilton highlighted being president of the Rotary Club of Pulaski, chairman of the Boys and Girls Club and working with Community RFD.
“And I really appreciate the girls up front (at City Hall) and (EDC Executive Assistant) Marilyn Ricciardi” Hamilton said. “Judy, Kristie and Edith — I’ve had great friendships with them. They welcomed me when I first walked in the door.”
Hamilton said the main reason for his retirement is a medical issue that he added will not keep him from giving back what’s been given to him over the years as he heads to his home on Kentucky Lake to retire.
“I’m going to support and help the food bank and join the Rotary Club and help the rural non-profits, just like I’ve been honored to do here,” he said. “That’s one thing I’d like to see happen here is more support for the non-profits — RFD, the Boys and Girls Club, the Shelter. You have to give back what’s been given to you and in the long run these organizations help the people of the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.