IMG_1311 web.jpg

After more than four decades in economic development, Giles EDC Director David Hamilton is retiring.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Today (Wednesday) marked the final day in a long career for Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.

Hamilton’s retirement comes after four years serving the local EDC and more than 41 years in economic development, mostly in Tennessee. He came to Giles County in 2019 to step into the local position that had been vacated by former Director Bethany Shockney.

