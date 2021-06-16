Lack of available industrial buildings has become an issue in attracting industries for Pulaski and Giles County.
Pulaski/Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton told the Economic Development Commission recently that the vacant buildings in Giles County are either being leased as warehouses and/or owners are not responding when contacted about their buildings.
“It’s frustrating when you know you have these nice facilities and all these projects come by and you see this building and this building we’d have to submit on these projects, but right now we don’t,” Hamilton said, adding that a spec building would be a possible solution to that. “It’s not a process we take lightly because it is going to take a heck of an investment.”
Hamilton added that, after its construction, a spec building may sit empty for years. He said the spec building, however, would at least enable EDC to submit to projects and hopefully draw in some interest to look at all the potential the county has.
Of the projects the state has sent within the last two months, Hamilton said several could not be submitted because of lack of buildings and/or applicable sites.
A project that could be submitted was one that recycles electronic waste and mines for rare materials, he said, adding that it would be a $20 million investment and 50 jobs.
Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said he would approach the city council about purchasing land for a spec building. See Related Story.
“I think everything we have is strong, except for not having a building,” Harrison added.
ThreeStar County
Hamilton said the commission has already received a grant through the ThreeStar program that enabled them to get a trailer and welding equipment for the county’s high schools. Now, he said, EDC will be applying for a $50,000 grant for a welding simulator to assist with this as well. EDC is also looking into getting some practice arms for phlebotomy, Hamilton added, and investigating potential placement of internet hotspots throughout the county.
In other business during its May 26 meeting, the EDC:
• Nominated Patrick Gilbert as chairman, Duane Jones to remain as vice-chairman and Bobby Wynne as secretary/treasurer.
“Giles County means a lot to me,” Gilbert said, adding that he is eager to work with everyone.
• Approved to remove previous chairman Richard Kelley’s name from EDC’s signature cards at First National Bank and Bank of Frankewing, and to add Gilbert’s.
• Delayed action on amendments to by-laws to include start and end dates and establish length of terms for positions within the board.
• Introduced Shannon Downs and Morgan Flowers as new board members.
• Heard Giles County’s unemployment rate was up .1 percent, from last month’s, to 4.8 percent. The state is at 5 percent and national 6 percent.
• Heard there are 160 unmanned jobs in the industrial park alone. Hamilton said he anticipates this to get better once unemployment runs out.
• Heard Frito Lay is still working on its expansion.
• Heard Lot 15 should be ready in another couple weeks.
• Heard A&D is in the process of purchasing three acres in industrial park.
• Heard the City of Lynnville will have its annual 4th of July event on the fourth and its Blackberry Festival July 17.
• Heard the splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center is expected to open Aug. 1 and is to be “one of the largest in the state,” Harrison said.
