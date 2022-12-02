As the year comes to its end, the Giles County Economic Development Commission’s (EDC) full board met for the last time this year to discuss project updates, unemployment rates, to welcome new board members and approve some other business as well.
EDC Director David Hamilton said Lot 15A was submitted for a project requesting 15-20 acres close to rail that would be 80 jobs and a $50 million investment, and also for a $40 million project.
Lot 5 and 15A were submitted on a $10 million project that would be 80-100 jobs, he said, adding that the Edelman building was submitted for another project that would be 25 jobs at $65,000 a year.
Hamilton said a sample billing for gas, electric and water had been submitted for another project that had requested additional information after about seven to eight months.
“There are two other towns competing for this project that I’m aware of,” he said, adding that he hoped to hear from them in the next couple of weeks.
Lot 15 was submitted for a 300-job project requesting 24 acres, Hamilton said, adding that the EDC submits several RFIs but never hears back from them.
He said the transload facility also has a potential client that had requested using the city’s Mines Road site temporarily while they were waiting for the permanent site to be built on the transload facility’s property if that area is chosen.
In other business during its meeting Nov. 16, the board:
• Approved a banking resolution to amend signature cards for County Executive Graham Stowe and incoming Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley for when he takes office in December.
• Approved to end the EDC’s contract with Retail Strategies and look for alternatives to using that company.
• Approved Christmas bonuses for Hamilton for $325 and $225 for EDC Administrative Assistant Marilyn Ricciardi.
• Heard unemployment rates for September were 2.9 for both Giles and Lincoln counties, Lawrence was 3.2, Marshall 3, Maury 2.7, the state 3.4 and the national average was 3.5.
• Heard the survey is being conducted for the swapping of about two acres of land between Lot 15A and Integrity.
“It helps both sites, Hamilton said, adding that it will help with any possible future expansion with Integrity and make Lot 15A more “attractive” as well.
• Heard bids were being accepted for the bush hogging of 120 acres in industrial park.
• Heard the MTSU wage and benefits survey will start at the beginning of 2023 and companies that participate in the survey will be able to get the results once it is complete.
• Heard J.J. Brindley will be sworn in as Pulaski’s mayor Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“I’m excited and eager to learn and to see what we can do,” Brindley said. “I just appreciate you all letting me be here today.”
• With it being outgoing Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford’s last meeting to serve on the board, he had a few words as well.
“I appreciate the opportunity to have served,” Ford said. “I think economic development is one of the most important things we can do as a community.
“So, thank you all for the work that you do.”
He said that he would “still be available if y’all need me for anything, I’m happy to come help.”
