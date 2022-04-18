RFIs (requests for information) for prospective sites from the state have doubled, Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton told commission members, adding two Korean projects have recently looked at the pad-ready sites.
Hamilton said there have been several RFI requests from Korean projects due to the increase in production of electric vehicles.
Lot 5, Lot 15 and the Meadows Property have been submitted for some of these inquires, he said.
PR Campaign
The PR campaign with Younger Associates to promote Pulaski as the home of UT Southern is “starting to hit a lot of people,” Hamilton said, and asked for everyone to share it on their own sites and/or emails.
The campaign will be completed in about a month, unless the board decides to extend it, he said, adding they can evaluate the results.
Hamilton said window clings and keychains with the logo are being considered as well.
In other business during the EDC full board meeting March 23, the commission:
• Approved it’s 2022-23 budget and will not ask the City, County or PES for an increase in their contributions.
• Heard the transload site should begin construction in May or June.
• Heard the Timken building is in the renovation phase and is expected to be leased by its owner once the renovations have been completed.
• Heard the board can re-evaluate its contract with Retail Strategies in a year.
• Heard an update on the ThreeStar program including plans for a hiking/biking trail behind the Giles County Jail.
“We think it would be a good thing for the community to have some place to get outside and get some fresh air and hike or bike,” Giles County ThreeStar Coordinator and EDC Executive Assistant Marilyn Ricciardi said.
• Heard the Career Expo will be May 12 for eighth, 11th and 12th grades.
“This is what we do — trying to get them interested in staying here and working in Giles County,” board member Duane Jones said.
• Heard the Community Shred Day will be April 23 at 8 a.m. with a five-box limit and will last until the truck is full.
• Heard a Grand Opening will be planned for the Dog Park on Rhodes Street.
