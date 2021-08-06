The Giles County Election Commission discussed a potential voting machine add on, as well as an upcoming software and firmware update for its voting machines at its July 26 meeting.
Commission members touched on recent questions they have received from various citizens about the security of the election process. Members brought up the prospect of having an open Q&A about the process and extensive steps they take to ensure a safe and fair election, as well as a potential article in the local newspaper or information on the commission’s website answering some of the most frequently asked queries.
“The concern I have is cultural in that there’s so much institutional distrust,” Chairman Graham Stowe said. “We need to get ahead of that. As much as I think when you look at election fraud and the chance of overturning elections, I don’t see Giles County as a primary threat for electoral fraud. Understandably though, there are people in our county who wonder about that.”
Stowe also encouraged those who have questions and concerns to become part of the process and take part as a poll worker or observer to see the process for themselves.
“When we ask for poll workers, they’re hard to find. The more that we can do as a group to get people involved, particularly the ones who have questions or are cynics. Give them a shot, come in and work. Be an observer. You can see this work. I didn’t come in as a cynic, but I know when I came in to the election commission as a member, I said ‘Wow, this is pretty airtight,’ and I used to work with classified material in the military,” he said.
The potential new add on for the county’s MicroVote system would bring together the best of both the electronic and paper-based systems. Voters would be able to physically see a paper receipt when they cast their ballot, verifying their votes were tallied correctly. A total of 29 Tennessee counties have switched to a paper-based system in recent years, according to the commission. Giles County currently uses a system that employs tape.
“What we can’t currently do with the tape from existing voting machines is validate that, ‘Joe Smith voted for these candidates,’ whereas with an updated paper-based machine, if Joe Smith ever comes in and says, ‘Y’all miscounted my vote’ we would have certifiable validation that we could show,’” Stowe said.
The potential add on would come with a price tag of $186,900, leading the election commission to seek more information from the state about potential grants to offset the cost before moving forward with a request to the Giles County Commission.
“If we’re going to go to the commission and say it costs $200,000, I’d like to be able to state whether or not the state would cost-share with us. This is probably not going to be executable for the 2022 election, but maybe the next presidential election (2024) is a possibility,” Stowe added.
In addition, MicroVote will be making their way around the state to conduct firmware updates on voting machines and software updates on tabulation computers. MicroVote should have this done by Oct. 1. A laptop previously provided by MicroVote is incapable of updating to Windows 10 due to hardware restrictions and will thus no longer be used for election purposes by the commission.
