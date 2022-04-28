With the 2022 elections approaching, citizens are deciding to register to vote.
Eighty-two voter registration applications were inspected and approved during last week’s Giles County Election Commission meeting.
New Members
Giles County Administrator of Elections Zena Dickey swore in Stephen Christopher Morris and Kathy Bassham as new commission members. The commission then voted for Bassham to be the chair.
Voter Precincts
In old business, the commission discussed if Richland Trace Market was a neutral voting site. Members of the commission said you would have to walk through the store to possibly see any “Trump paraphernalia,” as was the allegation they said they had received from a few voters who had complained.
The commission also discussed that voters were instructed to go into the side door.
Morris said “the last time I voted at that precinct I came in that side door, and they instructed me after I voted to exit through the store.”
“What difference does it make,” commission member Graham Stowe said. “If you have already voted, you can’t come back.”
The commission discussed the limitations for accessible locations in the county for voter precincts.
In other business during its meeting, the commission:
• Voted to have the City of Elkton, City of Lynnville and City of Minor Hill elections on the Aug. 4 ballot.
• Received and observed charts of the traffic on the commission’s website.
“Some days are high, some days are low,” Dickey said, adding that the contract will have to be renewed in February 2023 if the commission wants to keep it as its own website.
• Heard the commission will need another technical person to help with this year’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.