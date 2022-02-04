The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a motion to add additional internet connections to the police station and fire department at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Citing the recent tornadoes that caused significant damage to Mayfield, Ky., mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell expressed that the city needed additional internet connections in case any unforeseen event were to happen to the existing connection at city hall.
Caldwell noted that should something happen to the one existing connection, it would be difficult for the city to conduct business securely and that redundant connections would be useful. The mayor added that the police and fire departments have been forced to conduct most of their training online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the connections would aid the city’s emergency workers as well.
After a brief discussion about whether to potentially add one connection at a time, a motion to go ahead with both connections passed unanimously.
Reports
The board also approved the financial, police and fire reports as presented at the meeting.
The police report for the month of December documented 18 citations including 14 speeding, three financial responsibility, one unregistered vehicle, as well as one warning and four arrests.
The fire department’s report for December detailed eight calls including a fire on Ardmore Ridge Road, two motor vehicle accidents, one hazardous call with a power line down due to storm damage on 273 West, two service calls, one canceled good intent call and one severe weather call.
In other business, the board tabled a discussion about work on the city park in order to obtain more details on a potential fencing project.
