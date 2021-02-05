The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved $2,300 to continue recent improvement on the city’s park during its Jan. 14 meeting.
The $2,300 was approved pending the board receiving a receipt for the project which would complete work done on the fence at the park. The board also heard about work completed on the dugouts at the park which was donated and will allow the South Giles Eagles to play ball there this spring. Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell praised the continued dedication of Jay Butler who has personally worked to ensure the park receives the improvements it needs.
Police, Fire Reports
The board approved the December reports from the police and fire department.
A total of 28 citations were documented in the police department’s report including 24 speeding, three financial responsibility and one light law. Two warnings were issued, and two arrests were made.
The fire department’s report included 10 incidents: four motor vehicle accidents on I-65, two grass fires, two citizen assists, one structure fire in Ardmore and one false alarm.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a motion to accept sealed bids on the police department’s 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, which has been prepared for re-sale.
• Chose to table discussion on a tree removal project on city property to check if any county departments could perform the work cheaper than the received bids.
• Heard that three bids had been received on the lease of city property and bids would continue to be accepted through Jan. 29.
