The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to convey land deeded to the city back to the original signers at its June 10 meeting.
The land in question was originally believed to be deeded in full to the city, but upon further inquiry, the city controls only a partial interest in the land located off Mulberry Street.
Video Surveillance
The board heard that the video surveillance system to be set up at the city’s recycling center is progressing well and the expenditure will be coming in at less than the budgeted amount. According to alderman Jim Lathrop, the system should be ready for installation soon.
The approval of a surveillance system at the recycling center came after illegal dumping led to the city facing the risk of losing approval for future recycling at the location.
Police, Fire Reports
The board approved the police and fire reports for the month of May.
A total of 35 citations were included in the police report including 29 speeding, three financial responsibility, one unregistered vehicle, one expired registration and one animals at large. Two warnings were also issued, and two arrests were made.
The fire department’s report included four motor vehicle accidents, two service calls and one false alarm.
In other business, the board:
• Approved selling a tractor to highest bidder Jimmy Garner for $1,025.
• Heard the Elkton Rodeo to benefit the police department is planned for September with raffle tickets for a rifle already available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.