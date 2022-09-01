The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen continues to invest in the city’s local park as evidenced by a pair of projects that were approved at the Aug. 11 meeting.
The money to complete the projects had already been budgeted, however, Jay Butler requested formal motions be made to officially approve the projects. The first project would replace all lights in the park with LED lighting with the exception of the pavilion and concession stands with the motion noting the project was not to exceed $25,000.
The remaining lighting would be addressed in a concession stand and bathroom renovation project which was also approved with a projected price tag of $5,000. The vote was unanimous, however, Alderman Jim Lathrop noted he would like to see official bid numbers in the future for such projects.
The board also discussed park related topics such as potential future liability waivers as well as record keeping for events held at the park. The board elected to put off any decision on these topics until a future meeting when city attorney Joe Fowlkes could provide potential wording for such documents.
Sealed bids for the former police vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Charger said to be in fair condition, were opened at the meeting with Ringwood Motors out of Illinois offering the highest bid of $1,680. The board discussed the bid briefly before electing to exercise its right to deny the bid. The bidding process will begin again, this time with a minimum bid requirement of $2,000 as the board believes the vehicle is worth more than the initial offers received. The current bidding process will continue until October.
The board also approved the police and fire department reports for the month of July.
The fire department report detailed two vehicle fires, two rescue and emergency medical service calls, one call for a downed tree and one false alarm.
The police report included 34 speeding citations, five for financial responsibility law, one for driving on roadways laned for traffic, two warnings and three arrests.
In other business, Lathrop thanked the board for his time serving as alderman after choosing not to run for re-election. Lathrop has been elected to a District 1 seat on the County Commission. Newly elected aldermen Bill Cary and Ryan Gilland will be sworn in at the September meeting.
