The Aug. 13 meeting of the Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought two new sources of income to the Elkton City Park.
The board voted unanimously to allocate $5,000 from the capital projects fund for future projects regarding the park, while the money from the recent sale of one of the city’s police squad cars was also presented to Jay Butler, who is overseeing work and upkeep done on the park.
Historic Elkton Bridge
Former Elkton Mayor Carolyn Thompson attended the meeting on behalf of the Elkton Historical Society to discuss the issue of upkeep and beautification of the historic Elkton bridge.
Thompson spoke about the work done on the bridge during her time as mayor, including an attempt to purchase the bridge for $1 after the city had heard that the state would tear it down. Although the state did not tear down the bridge, it also did not turn the bridge over to the city of Elkton. A grant was received and restoration work was performed on the bridge to ensure its safety as a pedestrian bridge.
The bridge is part of multiple recognized trails and also is listed in a book of historic highway bridges, according to Thompson. She compared the bridge to Lynnville’s train as something that Elkton is known for and proud of as a city.
“We have got something to be very proud of, but I am disappointed in the way the bridge looks, in the way that the Crape Myrtles are not being taken care of,” Thompson said.
Thompson asked what the city was doing in terms of taking care of the looks of the bridge and the landscaping.
“My understanding when I took over as mayor, and I did get the legal question on that, it is not city property,” said Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell. “So, therefore, I cannot justify putting a city worker on that bridge to work if something were to happen.”
He added that the local historical society could potentially work to maintain its appearance, but that he had no legal grounds, according to the state of Tennessee.
Alderman Bill Cary noted that when they had attempted to put lights on the bridge, the state informed them they would need to sign a lease.
“TDOT first came back and said, ‘No, you can’t put anything on that bridge,” Cary said. “The guy we talked to was pretty adamant, so we tried calling some other people, and they were not much in favor of that at all. I don’t know if they would give that lease, but when you take that lease, you’re also taking on liability.”
“The biggest problem I fear is that if we went through this lease process, we would be liable,” Caldwell added.
The mayor also addressed that areas on the approach to the bridge could receive work by the city, but that anything on the bridge was not city property.
The potential of the Elkton Historical Society leasing the bridge was also suggested.
Thompson said that she believed the work should be done by the city.
No action was taken by the board in regards to the discussion.
Alderman Honored
Alderman Cary, who did not run for re-election this term and his wife, Carol, were honored with plaques for their work in serving the community of Elkton.
Cary had served as aldermen for many years, including a short stint as mayor. Cary is also a member of the Giles County Commission.
“I want to let the board know that we appreciate these two great people right here,” Caldwell said. “Bill served this community for a long time as mayor, alderman and county commissioner, and also for his lovely wife who helped us every year on our budget process.”
“I’ve been here a long time on the council and one short term as mayor,” Cary said. “I don’t regret any of it. I enjoyed it. I spent most of my life doing this now. I just wanted the best for this town. The only disappointment is maybe that we didn’t get everything done we wanted to.”
In other business, the board:
• Heard that the city had received its $41,670 stimulus grant, which was placed in the capital projects fund. The money will be used on work done on Ed McCormack Road as well as the purchase of a police squad car.
• Heard that the state had approved the city’s budget for 2020-21.
• Unanimously approved the financial, police and fire reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.