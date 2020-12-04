The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen will once again be advertising a lease for approximately 26 acres of agricultural land in the coming months, it was decided at the Nov. 12 meeting.
The land’s previous lease will be up within the next two months, and the board unanimously approved a motion to now advertise for a three to five year lease with a minimum bid of $65 per acre.
Reports
The board unanimously approved the financial, police and fire reports.
The police report detailed a total of 36 issued citations including 32 speeding, one financial responsibility, one light law, one unregistered vehicle and one no passing zone. Four warnings were issued, and there were two total arrests. The board also heard that the new police vehicle, which is being acquired through a stimulus grant, will be arriving soon.
The fire department’s report included seven responses including three for motor vehicle accidents, two of which were on Interstate-65, as well as two service calls, one grass fire and one false alarm.
Christmas Parade
The board heard details of the city’s annual Christmas parade which is set for Dec. 5 with set up and judging taking place at around 4:30 p.m. and the parade set to start between 5-5:15 p.m.
In other business, the board:
• Heard that Elkton’s recycling center is back up and running.
• Unanimously passed a motion to provide a bill of sale to Steve Scott, who fulfilled his financial obligation for a truck previously purchased from the city.
