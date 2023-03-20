IMG_6714 web.jpg

The decision was made this past year to decommission Giles County Fire and Rescue’s SCUBA dive team, with the funds from the proceeds of equipment sales reallocated to support the Swift Water Rescue team.   Submitted

With so many roles to fill within several different departments serving the community, efficiency is key.

Even through the pandemic and hardships of the job, these departments have toughed it out to serve the needs of those throughout the community.

Training is a continuous occupation for the Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteers who devote their time, energy and resources to serving their local community.   Submitted
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen congratulate Jamie Ayres on being named the new chief of the Pulaski Fire Department. Ayres assumed the position Feb. 12, when current Fire Chief Don Collins retired.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

