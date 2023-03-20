With so many roles to fill within several different departments serving the community, efficiency is key.
Even through the pandemic and hardships of the job, these departments have toughed it out to serve the needs of those throughout the community.
Capable, dedicated, learned, committed, compassionate… those are just a few words that could be used when describing the people who have decided to take on these responsibilities.
Hats off to you!
GCFR
Giles County Fire and Rescue works together as a team of volunteers who are prepared to endure the elements and be ready to serve those in need.
GCFR Chief Bill Myers said 526 calls for service were received in 2022.
“That’s 176 more calls than 2021,” he said.
Firefighting
“GCFR is currently rated a [ISO] Class 7/10,” Myers said. “It is possible for GCFR to improve this rating to Class 6/10 by implementing a formal training program in addition to installing a training facility/tower.
“According to www.insurancejournal.com, every single-step improvement in ISO rating can potentially save a homeowner approximately 10 percent on their premiums.”
According to Myers, action items for this goal have included:
• Purchasing the Target Solutions online training and records management system.
• Requesting funds from the Giles County Property Committee (2021-22 budget) to build a training area at the central station.
• Requesting funds from the Property Committee (2022-23 budget) to construct a training tower at the central station. Those funds were approved, and the project is ongoing.
• Establishing and implementing an annual training program to include a minimum of two hours per month of online training and quarterly practical training.
• Continuing to strengthen relationships with water districts and E-911 to ensure proper credit is given by ISO.
Rescue
“Historical data indicates that GCFR responds to motor vehicle accidents, water rescues, lost person incidents and weather-related events,” Myers said. “Predictable emergencies include those that may require technical rescue response such as industrial accidents, grain bin rescue and confined space emergencies.”
In preparation for these circumstances, GCFR has implemented these action items:
• After some evaluation, GCFR has dissolved its SCUBA dive team.
“This planning process revealed that the team has no current members and several thousand dollars of used and new dive gear,” Myers said, adding that it was “recommended that the team be dissolved, and the equipment be sold.”
He said proceeds would be used to support Swiftwater Rescue.
• Equipping every station with a full complement of extrication tools and accessories.
“The tools are older and expensive to maintain,” Myers said, adding that “moving outlying stations to a single, battery-powered combi-tool to replace hydraulic equipment” was recommended.
He said three stations have completed this process and two are remaining.
• Ongoing training for basic rope rescue to use a grain bin rescue system that Tennessee Farm Bureau donated to GCFR.
• Strengthening the relationship with the Giles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in regards to training and equipment utilization. Training programs that have been researched and/or implemented include Search and Rescue, Drone Pilot and Haz-Mat.
Myers said a Memorandum of Understanding covering equipment use has been drafted and is awaiting legal approval.
“The recent development of the Emergency Services Department enforces this goal,” he added.
• Reinforcing swift water/flood rescue preparedness that included purchasing dry suits for members since most of these events happen during colder weather flooding.
Funding
“While GCFR is appreciative of the annual donation provided by the Giles County Commission, this does not cover all expenses,” Myers said.
He said GCFR has decided to end its once successful annual “picture taking” fund-raiser that previously used a service to solicit donations throughout the county.
“Over the past three years, the revenue from this program has steadily declined to the point that the service actually earned more revenue than GCFR collected,” Myers said. “Therefore, other sustainable funding options must be identified and implemented.”
Action items for funding have included:
• Joining the Giles County Chamber.
• Continuing to support smaller fund-raising efforts carried out by local stations (i.e., Rose Hill’s Turkey Shoot).
“While these events do not net large amounts of revenue, they ensure a connection between local fire stations and the community they serve,” Myers said.
• Continuing to research and apply for grant opportunities.
• Considering assets that are not utilized or do not fit the mission of GCFR.
“The proceeds from the sale of assets should be earmarked for apparatus replacement,” he said.
• Researching new funding opportunities such as FirstBank Amphitheater concessions, Here’s the Beef Festival, the Kitchen 218 Gala and billing for services.
Capital Improvements
Myers said capital improvements focus on “sustainability with regard to equipment and apparatus maintenance, repair and replacement while considering needs related to the growth of the department.”
This focus includes:
• Reviewing and determining the current state of equipment and apparatuses.
“A review of the past 18 months maintenance/service records revealed that many of the apparatuses in our fleet are rapidly approaching the end of useful life,” Myers said. “A schedule of replacement is currently under development but has been hampered by the catastrophic failure of two trucks.”
• Selling the pumper/tanker (E10) that was purchased new and received in 2021.
“The unit cost $300,000 which was financed in its entirety,” Myers said. “Current market research indicated that this unit could be sold at a profit.
“The profits from the sale of E10 could be utilized to pay cash for a good used pumper/tanker.”
He said that “a second good used pumper/tanker could be purchased using financing from a local bank for less than the annual payments for E10.”
“This new note would be a 5-year note and replace the 13 years remaining on E10’s note,” Myers said. “There has been an offer by a nearby fire department to purchase E10 for $375,000. Engine 30 and Tanker 60 purchased with a $67,000 note for T60.”
• Developing a plan to replace aging pumpers and tankers with newer pumper/tanker combination units.
• Constructing a plan to replace aging extrication equipment.
“Complete sets of battery-powered extrication equipment have been placed at the Pulaski and Frankewing stations, and a battery-powered Combi-Tool has been placed at the Brick Church and Prospect stations,” Myers said. “These new and efficient tools replaced aging gasoline/hydraulic tools.
“A replacement schedule for the remaining tools will be forthcoming.”
• Updating the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) by purchasing new bottles in 2027 when the current bottles will become unserviceable.
“Current predictions are that approximately $60,000 will be needed to purchase new bottles,” Myers said. “The 2022-23 budget includes a $5,000 line item to establish a SCBA Bottle Replacement Fund.
“It is the expectation that each year leading up to 2027, an increasing amount will be placed into this fund so that the money will be on hand to order new bottles.”
Recruitment
GCFR seeks to improve and continue a successful recruitment program by identifying and implementing an on-boarding process, implementing a Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association Recruitment Grant, the certification of a recruitment/retention officer connecting with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department to co-sponsor Kid’s Camp; and continuing to research starting a junior/youth firefighter program.
PFD
One of the biggest changes to happen to the Pulaski Fire Department has been the recent retirement of longtime Chief Don Collins.
Collins had served as fire chief for more than a decade and had been with the PFD for almost 48 years. Jamie Ayres, who was previously an engineer at the fire department, now serves in his place.
Collins said Ayres is “pretty smart and good on the computer.”
“I’ve taught him a lot on firefighting,” Collins said, adding that he has known Ayres since he was a child.
Since Collins’ retirement last month, Ayres has been transitioning into the responsibilities of his new role.
“An engineer is responsible for driving the trucks and operating them once on the scene of an incident, writes incident reports, conducts pre-plan inspections and sometimes fight the fire, depending on the nature and size of the call as well as the number of personnel on scene,” Ayres said. “Engineers are also responsible for the upkeep of the equipment on the trucks as well as around the station and other duties as assigned.”
“As the chief, I am now responsible for the whole department,” he said. “I will still help the full-time staff with their duties around the station as well as making sure we stay within budget and keep the city safe.”
Collins and Ayres worked together at PFD for about 27 years.
“Chief Collins gave me some insight as to what the job entailed and allowed me to ask questions on how and why things were done,” Ayres said. “A couple of years ago, I was interested in returning to college to obtain my Associate of Fire Science Degree.
“Chief Collins allowed me to do some of the college work while on shift and this gave me more knowledge of the position.”
2022 Reports
Requests for service in 2022 totaled 949, with inspections being the majority of those calls at 662 and stand-bys being the least (four). Fire calls totaled 43 with September having the most with nine, and there were 62 false alarms last year, with September again having the most with eight.
This was up from 910 requests for service in 2021.
Actual fires in 2022 totaled 58 with dumpsters having the highest at 22 (20 of those being in December) and residential county having the least at one.
Estimated loss in 2022 totaled $701,650 ($629,900 in residential, $5,250 in commercial and $66,500 in vehicle) compared to 2021’s total of just over $1 million.
There were two firefighter injuries and two civilian injuries reported in 2022.
Upcoming Projects
“We’ve got a new cascade system coming,” Collins said, adding that PFD’s current system is out of date, and replacement parts are nonexistent.
“If it broke down tomorrow, we’d have to rely on somebody else to fill up our air bottles,” he said.
Ayres said his plans for 2023 include applying for 100 percent funded grants to purchase equipment at no cost to the city.
He said they are also “looking at computer software that will allow us to keep all reports, pre-plans, truck maintenance and inventories all in one system and will generate reports with information to help keep us on track.”
“Training is something that we need to do more of,” Ayres said. “We train for all sorts of situations, but we can always train more to be prepared to offer the best services to the citizens and travelers through our city.”
He said he would also like the PFD to have more community involvement.
“I want the guys to be known to the community and be seen,” Ayres said. “We should be out talking to people and participating at events and just be seen.
“This is always a good way to have a great rapport with the people in town.”
Personnel
“The team at the PFD is like a close family,” Ayres said of the department that consists of five full-time firefighters, three paid-on-call and 20 Pulaski Police Public Safety Officers (PSOs).
“All of the personnel are willing to do what they need to do to get the job done,” he said. “They are willing to help anyone at any time, day or night and in all types of weather conditions.
“All the guys and gals work good together for the goal of the task at hand.”
EMS
Despite the pandemic and everything that has followed, those loyal to the community and their jobs have helped keep Giles EMS equipped for more than 50 years.
Reports
According to the EMS reports, in 2022 there were 114 motor vehicle crashes with 71 percent of those patients being transported (16 with lights and siren, 65 without); 21 patients were evaluated with no treatment required; six refused to be evaluated; four were treated and transferred to another EMS professional; one was treated and released; and one was dead on the scene.
There were 53 air transports with August and November having the most at seven each and January and December having the least at one each.
There were 6,445 calls that included 3,968 patients being transported without lights and siren; 594 patients being evaluated with no treatment required; 580 being transported with lights and siren; and 321 patients refusing to be evaluated.
Of those calls, 484 were canceled (210 were canceled with no patient contact, 170 were canceled prior to arrival at the scene and 104 were canceled with no patient found at the scene).
There were a total of 78 patients dead on the scene.
Changes
According to EMS Administrative Assistant Chastity Hobbs, last year’s projects included repaving and expanding the parking lot at EMS headquarters; changing the medical personnel’s schedule to a 24-on-and-72-off schedule which kept “gross annual salaries the same;” giving up the fifth truck “due to staffing shortages and not being able to fill it,” and adding a fourth shift for “the opportunity to run four trucks daily” — one on the north side, two in the main and one on the south side.
“We are pretty much able to man four trucks every day, but that’s with people picking up quite a bit of overtime to cover those open slots,” recently retired EMS Director Roy Griggs said. “We are always in need of full-time employees.”
Hobbs said the service is currently short by about six employees.
“The working relationship with the surrounding counties with mutual aid helps,” Griggs said, adding that a county resident may be picked up by a Lawrence County ambulance, and it’s possible for Giles County to respond to a call in that area.
“It means the world to be able to work together and know that you have backup,” he added.
Other updates, Griggs said, include the department now having two medical examiner vehicles; an upgrade to the radio system for all emergency services through the state; the use of a new air service, Survival Flight, that is located in Ardmore, Tenn.; continued education that includes several hours of annual training; a reduction in insurance costs for employees on a family plan; and hopes for a new building that will meet the needs of the county’s growth.
“We are already approximately 200 calls ahead of where we were this time last year,” Griggs said.
THP
If recruitment was lacking before the pandemic, then it has only been worse afterwards. The problem seems to be widespread and not particular to one department.
“Recruiting right now is a challenge just like it is for everybody else,” THP Sgt. David Hannah said. “Gov. Lee, Commissioner Long and Col. Perry have been trying to implement a few changes within the way to get hired with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.”
He said those changes included the initiation of a lateral class — meaning “if you have prior experience from a law enforcement agency of a city police department or sheriff’s office, they will shorten the academy for you to 10 weeks, and then you have to do 10 weeks at the FTO program.”
Hannah said this is beneficial to people such as police officers who have already been through training and think they do not need to go through the full academy.
“It’s needed for them because they have been trained,” he said. “So, what they are going to do is accommodate those people just a little bit.”
Hannah said the basic academy for those with no training is 16 weeks.
A reduction in academy time is also being offered to other highway patrol agencies within the United States, he said, adding that they will only be required to complete a five-week transition class and 10-week FTO program.
District 7, of which Giles is a part, currently has a trooper from the California Highway Patrol and one from the Louisiana Highway Patrol, Hannah said, adding that the transitional programs seem to be helping.
“It’s putting people in the position to get boots on the ground faster where they can be utilized as a road trooper in our district,” he said. “We’ve seen that to be a good thing.”
“The governor, the commissioner and the colonel are all trying to do what they can do to make the Tennessee Highway Patrol more marketable in law enforcement,” Hannah said, adding that the intentions are to “keep a recruit school going year-round, trying to get people trained.”
Currently, he said, District 7 of the THP has 70 troopers, 12 sergeants, seven lieutenants and one captain.
Public Awareness
Hannah said these things seem to be causing the most crashes in Tennessee:
• Distracted driving.
“Distracted driving is causing a lot of crashes on our roads,” he said, adding that this was not just attributed to using a cellphone but was any type of distraction (i.e., eating).
• Impaired driving.
• Hazardous moving — road rage and high speeds.
“When you have those things, what makes it worse is when you do have them, people are not wearing their seatbelts, and that’s not keeping them in the vehicle,” Hannah said.
He said while people may think troopers are “out there to write a ticket, that’s not so.”
“That’s part of the job that we have to do for corrective actions, but our job is to keep the people on the roads in Tennessee safe,” Hannah said. “And if we watch those things, and we do enforcement actions on those things, we have a greater chance of reducing the injury crashes, the property damage crashes and the fatalities.”
GCSD
During a time of shutdowns and panic, emergency responders/departments kept going. As there is a transition out of that time that was not so long ago, these departments seem to be getting back to some normalcy of the days prior to the pandemic.
“We’ve been able to do a little more since COVID is not quite as bad,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said, adding that during the pandemic the sheriff’s department did their best to work around it, but over the past year or so, certain programs were able to resume, and some new ones began.
Some of the partnerships/programs Helton said have been initiated or have resumed are the UT Southern intern program; a state funded grant with Solid Waste Management to pick up litter on state highways; a program with TCAP for an instructor to come in to teach inmates work and life skills; the SMART Recovery and Be Your Best Self programs; the GED program; NA and AA programs; and the ministry program.
Helton said GCSD was able to hire some of the UT Southern interns as well.
GCSD currently has about 78 personnel, and Helton himself was re-elected sheriff this past August.
“[Being re-elected] meant everything,” Helton said. “We got to continue things we had gotten started here, trying to make it a better place than it was when we got here.
“That’s our ultimate goal.”
OEM
With the Giles County Office of Emergency Management having moved to its new location at 3750 Columbia Hwy. last year, OEM Administrative Assistant Jenny Myers said everything is “under one roof.”
The OEM office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Myers said to call the office at 363-1342 if you have any questions or see something the office may need to be aware of throughout the
county.
With spring just around the corner, weather conditions will be changing.
You are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at hyper-reach.com to receive notifications.
“If we are having bad weather, they will open up the storm shelters,” Myers said, adding that the decision to open the shelters is based on the severity of the weather.
Churches throughout the county that open as storm shelters include: New Zion Baptist Church, 1595 Sumac Road; Richland Baptist Church, 10930 Columbia Hwy.; Elkton United Methodist, at the corner of Church Street and Elkton Pike; First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Jefferson St.; and East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St.
During inclement weather, those updates can be found on OEM’s Facebook page or by listening to WKSR.
Reports
There were about 15 fires investigated by the county’s fire marshal office in 2022, Myers said.
Community Outreach
The OEM office participates in community programs such as the annual Career Expo, Touch-a-Truck and Law Enforcement Youth Camp, as well as the Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course at the county high schools and by offering CPR classes throughout the year.
