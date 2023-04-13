A lot of changes have been made in the way Giles County organizes and operates emergency service, and those changes have been part of a larger overall plan.
The changes have been reflected in the changing of the county commission committee’s name from Ambulance Committee to Emergency Services Committee, which met last week in the Office of Emergency Management offices on Highway 31 North.
The meeting was to receive an update about the progress with emergency services as well as hear some strategic planning for individual departments and emergency services as a whole.
Bill Myers has been appointed the county’s first Emergency Services director, which encapsulates the Office of Emergency Management, the Ambulance Service and Giles County Fire and Rescue.
He explained the process that has been ongoing for the departments to set forth goals that align with pre-set goals, mission statements and addresses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Myers has served as GCFR chief for the past few years, and noted that the volunteer fire and rescue services are ahead in their planning because they have been going through the strategic planning process longer.
He noted that for years the seven stations of the GCFR were in competition with each other
“I’m very proud to say, after two years of working through this, the majority of the members of GCFR look at it as one station and not seven different stations,” Myers said.
Among the progress made through GCFR’s strategic planning was identifying outdated or unused equipment, which was sold to raise funds for equipment that would improve the services offered.
A result is that five of the seven stations have now swapped old gas-powered, hydraulic pump equipment for low cost, low maintenance battery-operated tools that are easier to operate and handle, Myers explained.
Upcoming efforts for GCFR include recruitment and retention programs, one the committee later considered and approved to send to the full county commission when it meets in
April.
Giles County Fire and Rescue’s mission statement, created through its strategic planning process, is “Giles County Fire and Rescue exists to save lives and protect property.”
Ambulance
Myers said he was very proud of the mission statement developed by the staff of Giles County EMS (Ambulance).
“Bringing care and compassion to our community.”
“That says a lot about the people we have working here at Giles County EMS,” Myers said. “We were in this room for hours.”
Some areas of need coming from Giles EMS as part of the strategic planning process have been: equipment, public relations and leadership training.
The planning process identified some of the opportunities as: cross-training and progress on the countywide radio system.
Giles EMS employees also identified needs for improvement in political/financial support and a review of the standards of care to possibly allow them to more practicing of medicine in the field.
Myers said the strategic planning process is still underway for EMS.
OEM
Giles OEM personnel identified some of their strengths as responsiveness, dedication and commitment.
Weaknesses included public education and staffing levels.
Mission creep was identified as a potential ongoing problem in which the personnel of the Office of Emergency Management tend to have “a lot of things dumped on them” Myers noted, which he said threatens their effectiveness.
The Giles OEM Mission Statement is: “To mitigate, prepare and respond to all natural or man-made disasters.”
What’s Next
Myers noted that Giles County Emergency Services are reaching out to collaborate with other local agencies for training opportunities, including a “man vs. machine” extrication training session that will be drawing departments from Tennessee and Alabama.
For GCFR, Myers said the goal is to have 10 volunteers at every station, for a total of around 70 volunteers countywide.
“We have about 50 and we have about 12 who consistently respond,” he noted, acknowledging that everybody has life commitments that hinders their abilities to respond every time they are needed.
Tuition reimbursement for advanced EMT training was approved by the committee to send to the full commission. The reimbursement would be paid out over a three-year period, and is along the lines of the recent tuition reimbursement the commission recently passed for paramedic training.
EMS Director
The recent retirement of longtime EMS Director Roy Griggs leaves the position open, and Myers said the process of finding Griggs’ successor is
underway.
The search has been narrowed down to two candidates who will be asked to return for interviews, but no specific timeframe for the hire has been set.
Until a new chief is hired, Myers is acting as EMS director, but he credited the shift supervisors for stepping up into the leadership roles and making more day-to-day decisions.
In other business during last week’s Emergency Services Committee meeting, the committee:
• Gave its approval for the GCFR Executive Committee to continue to research the possibility of hiring a full-time chief or administrator for the department.
• Heard from OEM Director Josh Young that UT Southern hosted the South Central Healthcare Coalition meeting and training March 16-17. The event, Young said, was a great success and could return to the UT Southern campus in the future.
