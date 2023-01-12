The Giles County Commission will consider paying more toward county employees' health insurance as a way to keep and attract county employees.
The resolution will be among the items on the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
First discussed by the commission's Insurance Committee in December, the idea of helping county employees save as much $931 each month on their insurance premiums is among ways the county commission is looking to help the county retain and attract employees.
Most of the projected savings would be for employees choosing family coverage, which would drop the employee's contribution from $1,356 per month to $425.
County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners said if passed next week, the county would start paying more toward employee health insurance premiums in February.
The cost to the county for the remainder of this year would be less than $50,000, and Moore-Sumners said the county's department heads have agreed to cover most of that cost by working together to absorb it in their budgets.
The biggest question among commissioners was how much the move would cost the county in years to come. The answer was uncertain because there is no way to know how many current and potential employees will take advantage of the family coverage plan. Estimates ranged from $200,000 to $500,000 per year among the commissioners who ventured to guess what the cost might be.
Moore-Sumners reminded committee members that a spousal waiver would be required where employees whose spouses are offered health insurance through their employers would be required to use that insurance for their spouses.
While she understands commissioners' concerns about how it will effect the county budget in years to come, Moore-Sumners said she believes the department heads' willingness to work together for the benefit of their employees will help offset the additional costs.
The change to county employee insurance premiums would not affect school system employees, but Director of Schools Vickie Beard and School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said they would like to look at what the county is doing as a way for the school system to also provide incentives to keep and attract employees.
Vanderpool noted that the value to employees with a potential savings of almost $1,000 per month is much better than trying to raise pay that much or provide one-time bonuses.
Commissioner Terry Jones asked why this hasn't already been done by the county if it will help retain employees. He also later noted that if the insurance premium proposal fails, the commission needs to go back and consider bonuses for ambulance service employees, which initially prompted the insurance premium discussion.
The budget committee voted to send the resolution on the change in employee insurance premiums forward to the full commission by a split vote of 4-3.
Voting for sending it to the commission were commissioners Evan Baddour, Terry Jones, Erin Curry and Judy Pruett. Voting against were commissioners Gayle Jones, Matt Rubelsky and David Adams.
