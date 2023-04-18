With several building upgrades, renovations and possibly new construction stacking up in the very near future, the County Commission’s Property Committee was able to move forward with one long-delayed project.
The committee voted last week to send two proposals to the full commission for its consideration. The two proposals were expected to be brought up during Monday’s county commission meeting, which was not completed in time to meet this week’s deadline.
Monday’s full commission meeting is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel. See PulaskiCitizen.com this week and next week’s Pulaski Citizen for articles.
With the condition of the Giles County EMS Main Station on East Madison Street in Pulaski continuing to deteriorate, the county commission has delayed moving forward with a plan for a new station for most of the last decade.
During last week’s meeting, information that has been gathered on several different sites was once again considered with a request from County Executive Graham Stowe that the committee give him two or three of the properties to move forward with architect and engineer studies.
“I want to move the needle, and I think you guys do too,” Stowe said, at times begging the committee to give him properties to finally stop putting off the inevitable.
Two of the three properties that have risen to the top of the discussions concerning a new EMS station have been county-owned properties surrounding the Giles County Fire and Rescue Pulaski Station on Industrial Loop Road and the Giles County Agri Park property that is the site of Giles County’s busiest solid waste convenience center and the Giles County Agri Park.
A third property that has been identified is more than 40 acres for sale on the northwest corner of Highway 11 and the Highway 64 Bypass. This property is not owned by the county and comes at a potential cost of $800,000.
A fourth property on Minor Hill Highway near the end of the county airport was mostly removed from consideration because it will not perc.
Stowe used a matrix to present his recommendations for properties to study.
The property around the Pulaski Fire and Rescue Station graded highest with a 4.6 average on a five-point scale.
However, concerns have been expressed by some commissioners about potential traffic issues for ambulances running emergency traffic in the industrial park area. Specific concerns include the railroad spur that sometimes blocks Bennett Drive and the dangerous conditions presented on Rocky Road coming into town.
Giles County Medical Examiner Dr. Joe Fite told committee members he’s talked with EMS personnel, noting that they do not want to see the new station built at the Pulaski Fire and Rescue Station. He said the Agri Park site or the property for sale for $800,000 are the best two options available at this time.
Giles County Emergency Services Director Bill Myers disagreed with Fite’s assessment, adding that he too has had specific discussions with EMS personnel recently and they told him the Agri Park site would be a terrible idea.
“If our own folks who are driving down the road can’t all agree on a location, how much more difficult is it for you guys to make this determination without an architect and engineering firm to help?” Myers asked, adding that Rocky Road would not be considered a primary route if the EMS station was built on Industrial Loop Road.
The Agri Park site and Minor Hill/Bypass property scored close to the same.
Concerns over the Agri Park include high speed traffic on Highway 31 South and a high speed intersection at the bypass when ambulances come back toward town.
Concerns with the Highway 11/Bypass property are the initial cost to buy it and the inability to test it for possible uses unless the county buys it first.
Some commissioners declared they would not vote to buy property when the county has property it can use for the purpose of building an EMS station.
The property committee came up with two proposals for the full commission to consider Monday.
The first would be considering the purchase of the property at the intersection of Highway 11 and the Highway 64 Bypass for approximately $800,000. If that were to pass, this property would be used by the county to build its new EMS station and more in the coming years.
If the proposal to purchase the property is not approved, the commission would be asked to rank the top two options from the other possible properties so they can be studied for the proposed use.
The property committee gave its recommendation by a vote of 4-3.
But the EMS station is just part of the equation for the county commission, which is facing a barrage of building needs now and well into the future.
Courthouse/Justice Center
Stowe advised the committee that two-thirds of the proposed work to renovate and upgrade the Giles County Courthouse are necessary to maintain the condition of the county’s most prestigious building.
The other one-third he said would involve changes that would keep the Courthouse operating as the county’s justice center.
The full cost, he estimated at roughly $15 million, but he noted that with the court system continuing to grow, the county could be in need of even more room within 10 years.
An alternative, he said, would be to build a justice center near the Giles County Jail at a cost possibly in the tens of millions of dollars and keep the Courthouse as a center for county business.
Schools
The Giles County Board of Education approved last week its budget to complete the renovations and upgrades at three county schools.
The budget for Giles County High School, Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School is $20.4 million, almost $4 million more than initially figured just two or three years ago.
That does not include the costs of renovating the other five schools in Giles County, a new central office building or a new maintenance garage.
Emergency Services
As the county continues to combine its emergency services, getting them all into one place is another thought in the process of finding EMS property that can accommodate a lot of different uses.
The end conclusion from last week’s property committee meeting is that while Giles County has no debt and ample reserves, these projects will ultimately require the use of much of the reserves and cause the county to have to take on debt.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the property committee:
• Heard that there are several questions concerning an agreement with a helicopter company, Survival Flight, seeking to lease property at Abernathy Field Airport to serve as the center of its operations.
• Approved a new lease on the county’s Spring Property near Campbellsville to the previous lessee.
• Received an update on other property the county has leased and property the county leases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.