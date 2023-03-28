Family, friends, state and local officials and colleagues from across the region turn out to celebrate longtime Giles EMS Director Roy Griggs at the retirement party held in his honor March 24.
Griggs, who served under three Giles County executives during his tenure as director, listened as each of them spoke in turn of his decades-long service to the citizens of this county.
He was also presented with a multitude of certificates, plaques, gifts and mementos saluting his 43-year-long career from THP, the South Central EMS Directors Association and the Giles EMS personnel who served under him, just to name a few.
State Rep. Clay Doggett read House Joint Resolution No. 385, signed by the speakers of the House and Senate and Gov. Bill Lee, “to honor and commend Roy Griggs on the occasion of his retirement” and noting “Whereas, Roy Griggs exemplifies the spirit and allegiance to family and community that are characteristic of a true Tennessean; and Whereas, throughout his estimable career, Mr. Griggs has demonstrated the utmost professionalism, ability, and integrity, winning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and fellow citizens; now, therefore be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, the Senate concurring, that we honor and congratulate Roy Griggs for over four decades of devoted service to the emergency medical services of Giles County, extending our best wishes for every happiness in his retirement.”
Griggs was treated to a standing ovation by the well over 100 in the room and was visibly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect. He thanked everyone for their kind words and thoughtful gifts, his family for their support and all of his colleagues — who have become family over the years — for
their service and friendship. — Staff Report
