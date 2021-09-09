Redistricting is being reviewed and will go into effect with the August 2022 elections.
The Giles County Redistricting Committee met recently to discuss the disparity between the districts within the county.
Duane Jones was elected chairman and David Wamble vice chairman.
“This is your redistricting plan,” CTAS Consultant Melisa Kelton said. “It’s not mine.
“You know your house better than I do.”
There was one district she said she noticed would have to be worked on with it being over the threshold, Kelton said, adding that the county, school and highway commissions need to be part of the redistricting process and will use the equal population standard.
“All districts should be relatively equal,” she said, explaining that for a county of 100,000 people and 10 commissioners, each commissioner should be responsible for 10,000, but there is a flexibility of 5 percent higher or lower for an overall 10 percent variant.
“The districts need to be compact, contiguous and not overlap,” Kelton said, adding that it should look as similar to a block as possible without trailing off and districts can be decreased or increased.
Information on Giles from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury website for 2020 includes:
• District 1 has three commissioners with an ideal population of 4,335, total population of 4,265, for a deviation of -70 or -1.6 percent.
• District 2 has three commissioners, an ideal population of 4,335, a total population of 4,111, for a deviation of -224 or -5.2 percent.
• District 3 has three commissioners, an ideal population of 4,335, a total population of 4,230 for a deviation of -105 or -2.4 percent.
• District 4 has three commissioners, an ideal population of 4,335, a total population of 4,470, a deviation of 135 or 3.1 percent.
• District 5 has three commissioners, an ideal population of 4,335, a total population of 4,522 for a deviation of 187 or 4.3 percent.
• District 6 has three commissioners, an ideal population of 4,335, a total population of 4,533 for a deviation of 198 or 4.6 percent.
• District 7 has three commissioners, an ideal population of 4,335, a total population of 4,215 for a deviation of -120, or -2.8 percent.
After the plan is complete, it will have to be approved by resolution. The deadline for it to be to the state is Jan. 1, 2022, Kelton said.
The next redistricting meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m.
