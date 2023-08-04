The City of Pulaski is seeking equipment that will help with the storage of water and maintenance and repair of water lines in the city.

The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in regular session July 25, where the advertisement for bids for a valve manipulator, skid steer and water booster pump were authorized. The meeting was presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view on demand.

