The City of Pulaski is seeking equipment that will help with the storage of water and maintenance and repair of water lines in the city.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in regular session July 25, where the advertisement for bids for a valve manipulator, skid steer and water booster pump were authorized. The meeting was presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available to view on demand.
The valve manipulator, according to City Administrator Terry Harrison, will allow the Pulaski Water Department to efficiently isolate and repair water breaks, while the skid steer will be equipped with a bush hog attachment that helps crews reach overgrown areas where leaks may occur, to allow for faster repairs. The proactive use of this equipment aims to prevent significant disruptions, water loss, closures and accidents. Properly training and preparing to use the equipment once it is purchased was also emphasized.
Harrison addressed issues related to the city’s water tank in Industrial Park South, explaining that allowing the tank to fill by gravity flow has caused issues. The booster pump will allow the tank to fill properly. Additionally, it will help prevent stagnation and improve firefighting capabilities, Harrison noted.
Harrison and Mayor J.J. Brindley explained that seeking these pieces of equipment is partially a response to massive leaks and related issues experienced during the frigid temperatures last December and January, but the need is not isolated to just those events.
In other business during its July 25 meeting, the board:
• Authorized a Water and Sewer Rate Study to be performed by the Municipal Technical Assistance Service (MTAS). The study, with a maximum cost of $5,000, aims to evaluate the equity and effectiveness of potential rate increases and to strategize water and sewer management plans.
According to MTAS, determining rates for water and sewer services should generate enough revenue to fund operating and maintenance costs, along with a cash reserve to handle emergencies.
• Adopted a resolution to secure the annual Airport Maintenance Grant of $15,000, provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), to conduct essential maintenance at the airport.
• Approved a parade permit for First United Methodist Church’s End of Summer Block Party (July 29).
• Heard from Harrison that the rebids for new and upgraded tennis and basketball courts in two Pulaski parks will be opened at the board’s Aug. 22 meeting.
Meeting as the city’s Beer Board, the city council:
• Approved an off-premise beer consumption permit for Jay Ambey 31 at 942 Mill St.
• Announced that a beer permit hearing for Honeysuckle Market had been rescheduled for the board’s Aug. 8 meeting.
