While Giles County is making progress, it is being slowed by micromanagement and “trifles” among those elected to keep it moving forward. That was among the assessments of Giles County Executive Graham Stowe, who gave the county’s governing body a “C” for its efforts over the past year during the Giles County Annual Report.
Stowe’s comments came at the beginning of the Aug. 21 Giles County Commission meeting, which was presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available on demand.
“Many good things are happening in county government, but they all require good people working together toward common goals,” he said to open his remarks.
Budget
“I’ve heard many opinions on how we should better manage our budget,” Stowe said. “Some say we have a revenue problem, other say government is too big, others say government needs to do more, and still others say we can’t possibly continue operations without a tax raise. My considered opinion is that a lot of these opinions are off the mark.”
Stowe pointed to the 2023-24 fiscal year budget recently passed that projects roughly $18.3 million in revenues. He added that the 2022-23 fiscal year ended with $718,000 more in revenues than was spent. He also noted that the county’s general fund balance is “holding steady” at approximately $10.6 million in unrestrained reserve funds.
“So, if we just talk about sustaining the status quo, we don’t have an acute revenue problem, and department heads have earned a reputation for returning unspent funds to our fund balance,” Stowe said, adding his own observation of the stewardship exhibited by the county’s departments. “As a result, we’re consistently spending less than our revenues and we’re debt-free, so at least for the short term, I can’t fathom why anyone would be discussing a tax raise, certainly not to simply sustain the status quo.”
There are, however, “big needs” that have been mounting for years that can quickly outpace the county’s revenues, Stowe said, adding that “playing kick-the-can” every four years has the county playing catch up.
Projects
• Tennessee Advanced Communications Network — A $6.6 million project approved in 2022 to fill a massive communications hole across Giles County. It is projected to provide countywide digital communications for every Giles County public safety agency by October 2024.
• Giles County Courthouse — The Courthouse needs immediate attention and will take several years and several phases to complete. The first step, Stowe said, is getting the schematic design underway, which the commission did approve later in the meeting.
• Ambulance Service — Money has been allotted for a site assessment for a new ambulance service building.
• Website — A new county website is expected to be online in December that Stowe said will improve public access to county services, meeting agendas, minutes and a calendar of events.
Strategic Plan
A comprehensive strategic plan will be coming soon, developed with the Giles County Planning Commission and county department heads, that will chart the course for county government to 2030.
Key will be a capital improvement plan to sustaining the county’s infrastructure.
Grants
A quick review of the various grants being sought or managed by the county included:
• TDEC Water/Watershed — $2.7 million split between four utility districts for asset management plans and water system improvements.
Also, a separate $964,000 grant to Ardmore for its wastewater improvement project.
No money has been received and local government has reached out to federal and state representatives to keep the projects active.
• $500,000 TDEC funding to Minor Hill Utility District for “regionalization” study.
• Broadband — $4.5 million ARP funds to three companies to expand broadband to the majority of Giles County.
Projections are for completion in the next couple of years.
• Food Insecurity Grant — $500,000 requested in February from state Department of Economic and Community Development to assist local food banks.
• FEMA Safe Building
— $4.4 million for the 9,500-square-foot building at the Agri Park for safe space during severe weather and long-term sheltering.
Waiting for FEMA’s final determination.
• Courthouse Security — $4 million has been allocated by the state General Assembly for Courthouse security. The Sheriff’s Department and county government are working to apply by Sept. 15.
Accomplishments
• Stowe said he sees the move by the commission to move meeting times to 5 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time as what the public wanted.
• Agri Park — Bylaws have been established and the lease to use the property has been tightened up to protect the Agri Park and county interests.
• The E-911 Board of Directors was a similar situation where the board has been reconstituted and is making headway on upgrading E-911’s equipment and facility.
• Emergency Services — Putting ambulance, emergency management and fire and rescue under one managerial umbrella, Stowe said, has integrated the county’s emergency responders.
• Employee Health Insurance — Improved the benefits and the county’s contribution within budget parameters to impact employee recruiting and retention.
• Finance Office — “Our Finance Office doesn’t just get clean audits, they’re also the creative force behind many of our accomplishments,” Stowe said. “I can’t imagine where county government would be without the Finance team.”
To-Do List
Stowe offered a five-point to-do list for 2024 that included:
• Breaking ground on a new ambulance service building by this time next year.
• Starting to “chip away” at the maintenance and repair needs, particularly the Courthouse.
• Continuing plan for infrastructure replacement.
• Debt — “I mentioned earlier we don’t need tax increases as along as we’re standing still,” Stowe explained. “But if we’re going to tackle multi-million dollar projects, let’s be frank — debt is inevitable... The question is what must we do in preparation to minimize the debt burden.”
• Economic Development — Better defining what progress looks like.
Politics
On his grade of “C” for the county commission Stowe said, “We don’t rate any higher because some still nurse political resentment. Others presume authority they don’t have, clearly wanting to micromanage other elected officials. And still others have such a deep cynicism to local government — which is not only groundless, but wholly destructive... But what I’ve learned over the last year is that a very small minority with a chip on the shoulder can paralyze the majority.”
With that in mind Stowe indicated he will be considering whether to seek the chairmanship of the county commission for the coming year, which has historically been filled by the county executive, but not always and not required.
“Might we better transcend the trifles if I was not chairing the commission?” Stowe asked. “Could I be a more effective county executive if I disassociate myself from the trifles?”
The answer to those questions, he said, will be coming soon as he focuses on one thing: “What is in the best interest of Giles County and getting the people’s work accomplished?”
“If we can consistently do the small things well, and we keep doing it daily, the small things always add up,” Stowe concluded. “The small things always add up to great things. So for any public servant who wants what I want — great things for Giles County — we need to be a great deal more selfless, and a great deal more diligent in the small things, every day.”
