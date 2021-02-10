An economic development project involving the potential purchase of the Timken building is progressing and going well, Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton told the EDC board last week.
“We are excited about that,” Hamilton said during the EDC’s Jan. 27 full board meeting, adding that officials from the interested company are expected to visit again soon.
The project is estimated to employ about 300 workers within three years’ time and involve the production of steel automotive parts.
The EDC board approved up to $1,800 for the purchase of about 52 Leyland Cypresses, fast-growing evergreen trees, to help with view and noise reduction on Keller Drive, near the Timken building, in due time.
Hamilton said he does not foresee noise being a problem, but the trees could alleviate concerns for the nearby residents. He considered it a “very minor expense.”
Assisting in helping officials find temporary office space and living quarters is something else Hamilton is working on. He said he is anticipating that a public announcement could be made in April or May.
Frito-Lay
With Frito-Lay being landlocked and needing additional parking, Hamilton said he has been speaking with the National Guard Armory and the owner of the Edelman building, both of which border the Frito-Lay property.
Some land needed for the recently announced Frito Lay expansion could be purchased or donated from the National Guard, he noted, adding he is waiting to hear back from them.
Since the aforementioned parking lot expansions would be for employees, Hamilton said Frito-Lay is also looking to obtain land across the street for its trucks.
Lot 15
The certification process for Lot 15 has been delayed due to the surveyor not completing the work, something Hamilton said the surveyor had been professing to do.
After the surveyor informed Hamilton he had not been doing the work, the return of the deposit money was requested, Hamilton noted. At the time, he said, the deposit money had not been received. Hamilton said he would seek legal counsel if necessary.
In the meantime, Hamilton said he will be “soliciting request from surveyors to pick that up” and added the cost for that would be from a state grant.
Possible Projects
Hamilton said a man is wanting to build a truck stop/gas station near Pulaski. After looking at several sites, he has put an offer on 146 acres on the corner of Highway 31 and Highway 64 across from Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. A motel on the site at some point is a possibility as well.
A local man is looking into starting a livestock sales facility in the southern part of Giles County. Hamilton said the man had previously looked at property at Exit 6 and Exit 14. Now, according to Hamilton, he plans to meet with the mayor of Elkton about possibly purchasing 20 acres in their industrial park. It is expected to be a large facility to have a weekly sale and “bring people from north Alabama and all around Tennessee,” Hamilton said.
Unemployment Rates
Hamilton said the December unemployment rate in Giles County was down to 5 percent from 7.1 in November. Marshall County was at 4.8 percent, Maury 4.5, Lincoln 5.2 and Lawrence 4.9. The state average was 7.4 percent and national 6.9.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Lemons CPA as the new auditor for the Industrial Development Board and EDC based on recommendations and being the lowest bid after the passing of the previous auditor.
• Heard Hamilton is compiling an end-of-the-year report to see what the investment and job numbers were for 2020. He said he knew of one industry that had quietly added 40 jobs in the past year that he had only recently become aware of.
“I think you are going to find the end-of-the-year report is going to be quite impressive, especially with everything we’ve got going on with the expansions,” Hamilton added.
• Heard that Middle Tennessee State University and the Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association (MTIDA) will be sending out their surveys to industries in Giles County. Hamilton once again encouraged this annual participation because of it being “good information for them and us.” The surveys are expected to go out next week.
• Heard that the UT focus committee, a core group to talk about the possible UT – Martin Methodist merger and how to prepare for it, is being created and will pull in other groups (i.e., housing, contractors and realtors) as needed.
• Heard Lot 5 is going to be submitted for a project.
• Heard Retail Strategies had gotten a few inquiries and some interests which is expected to increase with the attention from the UT merger. Hamilton said they are “getting some good leads.”
