Family members of MSG Roy E. Fosnight Sr. and others from the community gathered recently on Powdermill Hill Road to dedicate a bridge in his memory.
Fosnight, who served in the United States Army for more than 24 years, moved to Giles County in 1969.
“If you don’t have something to say about this guy, I don’t know where you are coming from,” Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt said, adding that Fosnight was a special person.
As everyone shared memories on the bridge over Choates Creek, they talked about the example Fosnight set as a role model for those who knew him.
“I would like to say, ‘thank you’ from all our family for coming,” daughter Sandra Norwood said.
She said Fosnight built the bridge that goes from the Choates Creek United Methodist Church to its fellowship hall, and 12 years ago when her father underwent three surgeries in 24 hours with little hope of survival, she said it was suggested she have the bridge that is in front of the church dedicated to him.
“He lived 11 more years,” Norwood said. “He wasn’t ready yet.”
“We are a military family, and daddy ruled his house like he did his soldiers,” she said.
Those in attendance were asked to take a toy solider that was provided that day with them and to “say a prayer for our warfighters, our soldiers wherever they are in the world,” she said, adding that “momma and daddy’s faith got us through.”
Fosnight’s grandson spoke at the dedication as well.
“It was God first, then grandma and then the rest of his family,” Johnathan Chapman said. “What I learned from my granddaddy was how to work and that the most precious thing to anybody here is their time.
“And grandpa took time with every one of us.”
Fosnight’s son, Roy Fosnight Jr., said there were good times and “educational” ones.
“I’m just amazed,” County Executive Melissa Greene said. “Looking around at the smiles and the love that I can feel between each one of you here speaks volumes for this family.”
Fosnight and wife Marian, who said when they met and got married three months later everyone said it would not last, would have been married 75 years in September 2022.
Fosnight, who retired from the army, retired from civil service, became a farmer and taught those who knew him the meaning of work, also left a lasting impression on not only his family but also the community he called home.
“Daddy loved Giles County,” Norwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.