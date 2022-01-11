The Giles County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment containing six counts related to a fatal vehicle wreck in June 2021.
The charges against Joshua Duncan, 40, include two felonies — Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication and Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness — and four misdemeanors DUI, DUI Per Se, Speeding and Reckless Driving.
The indictment containing the charges against Duncan was filed Dec. 8, 2021. He was taken into custody and released on surety bond Dec. 20, 2021.
Duncan is charged as the driver of a 2000 Porsche 911 that was involved in a single-vehicle crash June 3, 2021, on Highway 64 West.
Jessica Darnell, 31, the passenger in Duncan’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Duncan was transported
by AirEvac from the scene.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Duncan was traveling east on Highway 64 West when the vehicle he was driving left the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled and came to its final rest upside down, approximately 40 yards off the roadway near the intersection of Agnew Road.
On count one, Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, the indictment states that Darnell’s death was the proximate result of Duncan’s intoxication as operator of the vehicle. Count two, Vehicular Homicide by recklessness, states that Darnell’s death was the proximate result of Duncan’s conduct creating a substantial risk of death or bodily injury.
An indictment means the grand jury found sufficient evidence that a crime was committed.
Duncan is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24.
