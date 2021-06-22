The merger of Martin Methodist College with the University of Tennessee System took another step toward completion last week.
Martin Methodist President Mark La Branche announced last week that the board of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) had approved the substantive change request for ownership.
“This approval allows us to remain accredited as we are established as a UT campus,” La Branche said. “An on-site committee will visit in mid-November to verify that the change has been accomplished within the Principles and Standards of Accreditation as set forth by SACSCOC.”
La Branche went on to say that the Board of SACSCOC did not list any concerns and were very complementary of the comprehensive process of due diligence and the prospectus as a whole.
The accreditation approval leaves only the votes of the boards of trustees from each institution to make the merger official. Both votes are scheduled for Friday.
The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees is scheduled to cast its final vote on the merger June 25 at 10 a.m. CST during its meeting in Memphis. The meeting can be viewed via live stream at: Tennessee.edu
Following the UT board’s vote, the MMC Board of Trustees will meet to consider its approval of the merger. The MMC Board of Trustees meeting is not available to the public.
If these approvals are given, on July 1 Pulaski and Giles County will be home to the University of Tennessee Southern, the first new undergraduate campus in the University of Tennessee System in more than 50 years and the only public four-year university along the southern border of Tennessee from Memphis to Chattanooga.
Plans are underway in Pulaski to celebrate the pending merger, which would take effect officially at midnight July 1. For more details see the related story.
