IMG_0530 web

Gathering to tour what remains of Blooming Grove Methodist Church, after fire destroyed the place of worship last week, are (from left) William Pollard, Debora Taber, Debbie McGill, Pam Henshilwood, Pat Terry, Sandy Kimbrough, Bob McGill, former pastor Melinda Lee, pastor Dr. Mark Brown, Kelly Weaver and Lance Weaver.   Photo Courtesy of Bob McGill

Historic Blooming Grove Church burned to the ground the morning of Feb. 6. 

The fire began around 4:45 a.m. and was first spotted by Sue Martin, who lives about 100 yards from the church.

IMG_1584 web.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Mark Nickell
IMG_1582 web.jpg

Photo Courtesy of Brandi Ellis Chapman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.