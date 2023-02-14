Historic Blooming Grove Church burned to the ground the morning of Feb. 6.
The fire began around 4:45 a.m. and was first spotted by Sue Martin, who lives about 100 yards from the church.
“I went out to let the dog out and noticed the fire,” she said. “I went in and got my husband John to see what was going on.
“I called 9-1-1, and John ran to the church. Really, I thought the fire might have been the neighbor, but noticed quickly it was the church.”
“By the time the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed,” John Martin explained. “It didn’t take long to burn completely, a complete loss.”
“It was a terrible feeling when I got the call about the church,” Bob McGill said. “We had just attended services there Sunday morning, and, some 21 hours later, the building was gone.”
Blooming Grove derives its name from the beautiful trees that were in full bloom when settlers arrived in the early 1800s. The Blooming Grove Community began as a typical one, with the building of the church, which also served as the school, and store in the 1820s.
The historic Blooming Grove United Methodist Church was organized in 1813. The current structure was built in 1853. Fast forward 170 years later, and it took only about an hour for the fire to destroy this lovely, historic church.
“It’s just hard to put into words about the many times we have gone to worship at this church,” longtime member Peggy Ingram said. “It just makes me so sad.”
Bob and Debbie McGill and other members of the church met for regular services this past Sunday at the church site.
“We are just trying to put pieces together for the future of the church,” Bob McGill said. “We are going to meet again Thursday night and talk more.
Debbie Jones McGill’s family has been members of the church going back generations.
“It’s been such a heartbreaking week; I have cried for the entire week, since we lost a treasured part of our lives,” she said. “We will try to move on. Right now we will be meeting at the Pisgah Church at our regular time, 8 a.m., this Sunday.
“We did have some limited insurance on the building and contents, but not near enough.”
Bob McGill said the origin of the fire is undetermined, but “we are hopeful we can come back strong.”
