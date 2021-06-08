No injuries were reported from a fire at a mini storage building in Pulaski Sunday night.
Pulaski firefighters and PSOs (Pulaski Police officers cross-trained as firefighters) responded to a fire call at White’s Mini Storage at 1010 Bledsoe Road in Pulaski at approximately 10 p.m. June 6. The occupants of the building got out safely, according to Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins.
Twenty firefighters and PSOs spent approximately three hours on the scene contending with treacherous conditions, Collins said.
Collins noted that firefighters had to contend with low ceilings, a tin roof, which caused a difficulty with ventilation, and zero visibility in the building.
PFD and the state fire marshal have concluded the fire was electrical in origin.
Collins thanked Giles County Fire and Rescue for responding with its Mobile Air Unit and Giles EMS for being on standby at the scene.
“All the PSOs did a great job,” Collins said.
Pulaski Electric System and Pulaski Natural Gas also responded.
— Staff Reports
