Last year’s Fourth of July celebration at the Pulaski Recreation Center brought about a request for the city to change the location.
As stated at the time, a citizen of the community was unable to visit a gravesite without crawling under a rope and spoke with others that day from out of town who had to do the same thing.
The area from which the fireworks have been shot required part of the graveyard to be restricted.
Mayor Pat Ford said he had recently met with the fireworks company the city contracts with and it was determined the launch area could be set up next to the field they have been using.
The board agreed this could be a solution for this year’s show.
The Pulaski city council next meets in regular session Tuesday, April 12, at noon. Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for Jackson Seals/Retail Merchants of North First Street/Jeff Monchilov on May 21 and Touch-a-Truck Sept. 17.
• A special event permit for Jackson Seals/Retail Merchants of North First Street May 21.
• Advertising for the purchase of a truck with utility bed for the Water Department.
• A report on a backhoe and rock hammer for the Water Department.
• A request from Civil War Trails for the placement of, and when needed, replacement of a marker for the United States Colored Troops at Cave Springs Park.
• An easement to line up with the road at 521 Spotwood St.
• Choosing a City Hall renovation construction manager.
• Opening bids on a knuckleboom, pickup for the Street Department and the annual flowing of fire hydrants for the Water Department.
• Mayor Appointments.
• Authorization to file for Fire Department grants.
• Free admission to the Splash Pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center for its first season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.